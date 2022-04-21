Enfield child molester who spent years as fugitive dies

Apr. 21—Gerald "Steve" Jessop, who was convicted by a jury in 2010 of molesting at 10-year-old girl two years earlier, then spent nine years as a fugitive before being re-arrested and sentenced to 15 years in prison, has died, his lawyers have told the state Appellate Court.

Jessop died March 4 at age 54. His appellate legal team, led by Matthew D. Dyer, informed the Appellate Court of his death March 15, records show. As a result, the court dismissed Jessop's appeal of his criminal conviction in a brief decision officially released April 5.

"Without an OK from my client's family, I am not comfortable discussing the circumstances of Mr. Jessop's untimely passing," Dyer wrote in an email to the Journal Inquirer. "To my knowledge, it did not involve COVID-19, but beyond that I can't comment."

An email Wednesday to the state Department of Correction's public information office, inquiring about the circumstances of Jessop's death, didn't receive an immediate substantive response.

Jessop, then an Enfield resident, was accused of committing an act state law defines as intercourse against a 10-year-old girl on a single occasion in March 2008.

He took the case to trial in Hartford Superior Court, where a jury convicted him in late October 2010 of first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

Judge Julia DiCocco Dewey allowed Jessop to remain free on $50,000 bond pending sentencing. He failed to appear at the sentencing in February 2011.

Jessop spent some nine years as a fugitive before being arrested in early 2020 in the U.S Virgin Islands and returned to Connecticut, where he was held in lieu of $1.5 million bond.

In October 2020, Dewey sentenced him to 15 years in prison despite a request by the girl he was convicted of molesting, who by then was a woman in her 20s, that he not receive prison time.

The judge pointed out at the sentencing that the laws Jessop had been convicted of violating set five-year mandatory minimum sentences. But the 15-year prison term she imposed was considerably longer than the minimum.

