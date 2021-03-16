Enfield counselor, political activist charged with $148,000 fraud

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·1 min read

Mar. 15—The head of an Enfield-based counseling business who has been active in the town's politics was arrested today on charges that she defrauded more than $148,000 from the state's Medicaid program, mostly by billing for psychotherapy performed by unlicensed people, the chief state's attorney's office announced.

Marcy L. Taliceo, age 45, of Coolidge Drive was charged with first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community and health insurance fraud, the office said in a statement. She was released on a $150,000 "non-surety bond," meaning that she didn't have to post money or property but will be charged that amount if she fails to report to court when required, with the first such appearance being March 23 in Hartford Superior Court.

Between March 2016 and last August, Taliceo held several corporate offices, including president, in Growing Potential Services, a behavioral health clinician group, according to the statement. She is accused of billing more than $141,800 for psychotherapy performed by unlicensed people and more than $6,700 for services not rendered to clients who were hospitalized or out of state, the statement says.

Attempts to reach Taliceo or a lawyer representing her for comment didn't immediately succeed. See an upcoming Journal Inquirer for details.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen to meet religious leaders, NGO group pushing for debt relief

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet on Tuesday with Jubilee USA Network, a non-profit group that advocates for debt relief for developing countries, and senior religious leaders from large U.S. Christian and Jewish faith groups. The online meeting will focus on ways to increase resources to help poor and middle income countries contain the COVID-19 pandemic, permanent debt restructuring and climate change, said Eric LeCompte, executive director of Jubilee USA Network.

  • Stacey Abrams slams proposed voting restrictions in Georgia as 'racist' and a 'redux of Jim Crow in a suit and tie'

    "It is a redux of Jim Crow in a suit and tie," Stacy Abrams said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

  • Trump urged Georgia elections official to ‘find the fraud’ in separate call, report claims

    Mr Trump allegedly told the Georgia official they would be a ‘national hero’ if they found evidence of fraud

  • Notorious Amityville Horror killer dies in prison at 69

    Ronald 'Butch' DeFeo, who committed the murders at the heart of the 'Amityville Horror' book and movies, has died in New York state custody.

  • As Biden faces ongoing surge of migrant children, Republicans criticize White House for border crisis

    Rep. Kevin McCarthy, along with the 12 other Republican members of the House, said President Joe Biden was to blame for the surge of migrant children.

  • Florida man faces charge after allegedly spitting at Disney guard over mask

    The incident last month occurred after the man was asked to wear a mask. He "adamantly" denied spitting on the guard, an arrest report says.

  • Driver Plows Into Homeless Camp on San Diego Sidewalk, Killing Three: Police

    Larry W. SmithAt least three people were killed Monday morning when a 71-year-old man who was allegedly driving under the influence plowed into a homeless encampment on a sidewalk near San Diego City College.The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said the driver, who was identified Monday evening as Craig Voss, hit a total of nine people in a tunnel underneath the downtown college at around 9 a.m. local time. Three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene, while the other six were transported to a local hospital, SDFD Chief Colin Stowell said Monday. At least two victims are currently in critical condition.Voss, a San Diego resident, was arrested and charged with three counts of manslaughter, five counts of causing great bodily injury while committing a felony, and one count of driving under the influence of drugs. Stowell said that Voss, who was driving a Volvo station wagon, surrendered to authorities after “a very tragic emergency and incident that impacts all of us.” UPDATE: SDFD Fire Chief Colin Stowell confirmed 3 people were killed when a driver plowed into 9 pedestrians in a downtown tunnel near San Diego City College. https://t.co/7QhBpZbbLy pic.twitter.com/wNLI4QeULk— NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) March 15, 2021 “The way he was driving down the sidewalk, it was like he didn’t take his foot off the gas until he got to the other side of the street,” Ronnie Williams, who witnessed the incident, told KGTV. “I’m like whoa! Is this guy ever gonna stop?”Officers arrived at the tunnel shortly before detaining the driver. Authorities say at least five dozen firefighters were sent to the scene to help the injured pedestrians.The tunnel is reportedly popular among homeless people who take shelter in tents on the sidewalks. San Diego Police Department Chief David Nisleit said police had received a call minutes before the deadly crash about the same Volvo. He did not provide details about the call, saying it’s part of the ongoing investigation into the crash. Authorities are also looking at video surveillance footage of the Volvo moments before the crash. Nisleit said it appears as though the car was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and began to veer to the right. The car then “went completely up onto the sidewalk [and] struck the multiple pedestrians” before Voss was able to get back on the road and stop, Nisleit said. After the crash, the driver appeared to walk over to the victims and try to help them, according to witnesses and police. “To those families [of those who] have passed, my deepest condolences,” Nisleit said.Another witness, Michael Luke, told KGTV that the driver stayed near the scene and looked upset by the accident. “I saw the wagon move over and things just started popping up .. and the dragging ... Horrific,” he added. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Frustrated Fauci urges Trump to tell Republicans to get vaccinated

    An increasingly frustrated Dr Anthony Fauci expressed his puzzlement on Sunday that Republican voters remain skeptical of getting one of the three approved Covid vaccines, saying it marks a “disturbing” trend. Dr Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, urged former president Donald Trump in an interview with Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday” to promote the vaccine to his supporters. Recent polling has found that a strong plurality of people who voted for Mr Trump in last November’s elections say they will not get vaccinated for the virus that has killed more than half a million Americans in the last 12 months.

  • Doorbell video captures moment plane crashes into car near Miami, killing two

    Video from a local resident’s porch camera showed the small plane falling from the sky and striking a car as it was driving along the street.

  • Florida spring breakers 'have forgotten that there's a pandemic,' Miami Beach mayor says

    Miami Beach is facing an influx of spring breakers as much of the country remains under restrictions because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

  • People are posting stimulus check memes about making outlandish purchases, joking about extreme wealth

    A new meme format has emerged around the most recent round of stimulus checks, with people saying they'll use them for outlandish purchases.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • Boxing legend Marvin Hagler's death is being used by anti-vaxxers to push conspiracies about the COVID vaccine

    An Instagram post by Thomas Hearns said Marvin Hagler died fighting the after-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. Hagler's family has disputed the claim.

  • A San Antonio man spoke out against Texas ending mask mandate. Then his noodle shop was vandalized with 'ugly display of hate.'

    Support is rolling in for a San Antonio man whose noodle shop was tagged with racist graffiti after he spoke out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Husband of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond fractured his neck in firetruck crash

    Ladd Drummond's injuries worse than originally believed and "very close to being catastrophic," but is expected to fully recover, the celebrity chef said.

  • People infected with the coronavirus variant found in the UK are up to 64% more likely to die than those with other strains

    New studies suggest the coronavirus variant first reported in the UK, B.1.1.7, is linked to higher mortality rates than other strains.

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.

  • Johnson says comments about Capitol breach were not racist

    Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin denied Monday that he made racist comments last week when he said he wasn't concerned about pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol in January but would have been worried if they were Black Lives Matters protesters. The comments drew a firestorm of criticism from Democrats and others who said Johnson was making racist statements. In an interview Thursday with syndicated radio host Joe Pagliarulo, Johnson said of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory: “I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned.”

  • LGBTQ Catholics stung by Vatican rebuff of same-sex unions

    The Vatican’s declaration that same-sex unions are a sin the Roman Catholic Church cannot bless was no surprise for LGBTQ Catholics in the United States — yet it stung deeply nonetheless. “If priests and pastoral ministers no longer feel they can perform such a blessing, the Catholic laity will step in and perform their own rituals,” DeBernardo said.

  • The Snyder Cut Is a Better Version of Justice League . But It Sets a Dangerous Precedent

    When fan culture runs amok, who is in control?