Enfield couple charged with multiple drug offenses

Sep. 29—ENFIELD — A couple was charged Wednesday with multiple drug-related offenses that police say took place at their Enfield house where three young children lived.

Police Chief Alaric J. Fox said Thursday that police had been conducting an investigation over the past few months into narcotic activity at a home at 17 Cross St.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, police stopped a car driven by Esteban Alicea Jr., 46, for traffic infractions and found 20 folds of fentanyl, a small amount of cocaine, and $1,466 in the vehicle.

Later that morning, police executed a search warrant at the Cross Street home, where they found an additional 500 bags of fentanyl packages for sale, .74 ounces of cocaine, and $2,440.

Alicea was charged with possession with intent to sell/dispense narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a drug factory, risk of injury to a child, sale of narcotics, improper turn, and failure to obey a traffic control signal. His bond was set at $12,500 and he was arraigned at Hartford Superior Court on Thursday.

Chrystal Klein, 29, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a drug factory, risk of injury to a child, sale of narcotics, and possession with intent to sell narcotics. Her bail was set at $10,000 and she was also arraigned at Hartford Superior Court on Thursday.

The three minor-age children who lived in the home were entrusted to the care of family members.

