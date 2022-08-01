Enfield Denny's was a target

Aug. 1—A string of telephone threats of racial violence telephoned to businesses around the country included one to the Denny's restaurant in Enfield, in which a caller threatened on Sept. 11, 2021, to throw a bomb through the window, federal court records show.

Joey David George, 37, of the Seattle suburb of Lynnwood, Washington, is facing two counts of making interstate threats in other incidents.

A federal magistrate judge has ordered George held without bond while the case is pending.

FBI Special Agent Kelli Johnson included a brief description of the Enfield threat in her July 21 affidavit detailing the allegations against George, although the Enfield incident isn't the subject of either of the charges he is facing.

The agent's affidavit says the Enfield threat came from the same phone number George is accused of using in the two threats that are the basis for the charges. The agent says the number "belongs to Joey George."

The affidavit doesn't include information as to why the Enfield restaurant may have been targeted. But it does include such information regarding some other threats.

A recent threat on July 19, for example, was telephoned to a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and the caller is quoted as saying that, if he didn't see anyone in the store, "he would travel to the Jefferson Tops store."

A Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo was the scene of a racially motivated mass shooting on May 14, in which 10 people were killed. Peyton Gendron, 19, of Conklin, New York, is facing federal charges in that case that could carry the death penalty or a life prison sentence.

On May 12, a threat went from George's phone to a restaurant in San Bruno, California, a suburb of San Francisco. The agent reported that George "has multiple ties to the San Francisco Bay Area."

In the Enfield incident eight months earlier, the caller asked the Denny's employee who answered the phone if there were any Black people in the restaurant, according to the agent. The employee replied that there probably were because the restaurant invites customers of all races.

The caller responded that he would throw a bomb through the window of the restaurant, located at 111 Elm St., and used an obscenity to describe the harm it would do to those present, according to the agent.

The caller made a second call to the restaurant that day, and an Enfield police officer answered. The caller admitted telephoning the restaurant earlier and directing the employee to clear the restaurant of Black people, the agent reported.

Also on Sept. 11, 2021, there was also a threat to a "dispensary" in Rockville, Maryland, in which the caller threatened to shoot and kill Black people, referred to with a racial slur, according to the agent.

The manager of the business spoke to the caller in an attempt to de-escalate the threats, but she became alarmed when the caller "threatened a particular employee at the business, accurately describing the employee's appearance, including their skin tone," the agent reported.

George continued to make calls threatening to kill people even after law enforcement officers contacted him, according to the written decision to detain him by Magistrate Judge Brian A. Tsuchida, who sits in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

After the FBI arrested him, George admitted the threatening calls and disclosed other such calls, including at least one to an establishment in Connecticut, the judge wrote.

