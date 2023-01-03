Enfield driver crashes after police pursuit through six communities

Jan. 3—An Enfield man is facing numerous charges after a police pursuit that began in Manchester and ended in a rollover crash in the town of Warner early Tuesday morning.

Ryan Sharkey, 40, was arrested and charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated DWI, second offense DWI, operating after suspension, misuse of plates and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, according to a news release from state police.

The incident began just after 1 a.m. when state police attempted to stop the driver of a Ford Focus for speeding on I-93 northbound in Manchester.

The driver, later identified as Sharkey, did not stop for the trooper and instead continued to flee through Hooksett, Bow, Concord, Hopkinton and Warner. Twice during the pursuit the operator drove head-on toward state police cruisers, nearly causing a collision, the news release said.

Police said the driver turned off the vehicle's lights on Route 127 and failed to make a curve while driving at a high rate of speed. The car rolled over and came to rest in the middle of the road.

Sharkey was taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

He was held without bail after police learned there were active warrants for his arrest for motor vehicle and probation violations.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Trooper Henry Gula at 603-271-3636 or email Henry.Gula@dos.nh.gov.