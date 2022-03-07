Enfield High School student, 14, dies after being struck by car in East Windsor; Ellington driver charged

Mar. 7—EAST WINDSOR — A 14-year-old girl who was a student at Enfield High School has died after being struck by a car Sunday afternoon as she walked in the breakdown lane of North Road, and a driver from Ellington who was texting while driving and who had a medical condition where he wasn't supposed to be behind the wheel, has been charged, police said.

Jesse Robert Pincince, 37, of 80 Crane Road, was being held by police this morning in lieu of $350,000 bond for an appearance today in Hartford Superior Court, according to Sgt. Derek Leab, a Police Department spokesman.

Pincince has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, driving while using telephone or texting, reckless driving, motor-vehicle misconduct, driving in an improper lane, and disobeying a traffic signal, according to the Police Department's online arrest log.

The most serious of the charges is second-degree manslaughter, which carries up to 10 years in prison.

The accident was reported around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of 150 North Road — also known as Route 140 — between the shopping plaza that includes Golden Gavel Auctions and the Bassdale Plaza, Leab said.

Pincince was driving east at the time and was being followed by a witness who had alerted police that he had been driving erratically on Interstate 91, the sergeant said.

The witness saw Pincince run a red light while driving east on North Road, Leab added.

In light of the evidence of erratic driving, police performed field sobriety tests on Pincince, which were inconclusive, Leab said, adding that the evidence was insufficient to support a charge of driving while intoxicated.

The sergeant said that a "drug recognition expert" — South Windsor police Officer Kevin Geraci — wrote a report concluding that Pincince wasn't medically able to drive.

Lt. Matthew Carl later explained that the drug recognition expert found that though there was insufficient evidence that Pincince was under the influence, there were chronic medical conditions, for example, either a seizure or blood sugar problem, that needed medical treatment and he was not supposed to drive.

Story continues

Police have declined to release the name of the accident victim.

Leab said East Windsor police received the initial report of the vehicle being driven erratically on I-91 and referred it to state police, who have jurisdiction on the highway. He said East Windsor police didn't get a report when the vehicle exited the highway.

Leab said Pincince admitted that he was text messaging as he drove and said he didn't see the pedestrian.

School officials could not be reached for comment this morning regarding the victim.

Carl said the 14-year-old girl and her friend were nowhere near the road when the girl was struck by Pincince's car as she and her friend were coming home from a shopping trip. He said there were no sidewalks or significant shoulder near where she was struck on Route 140.

"Walking and jogging on (Route) 140 is at their own risk, but the teens were nowhere near a travel portion of the road when she was struck, and texting while driving was an additional distraction," he said.

Carl also said he's been in constant contact with Enfield School Superintendent Christopher Drezek and that grief counseling was made available at Enfield High School today.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.