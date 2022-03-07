Enfield High School student dies after being hit by distracted driver in East Windsor, police say

A 14-year-old Enfield girl is dead and an Ellington driver is in police custody after the man — who police said was texting while driving — struck the teen in East Windsor Sunday.

Jesse Robert Pincince, 37, was in custody early Monday on $350,000 bail after his arrest on more than a half-dozen charges, Lt. Matt Carl said. He was due to be arraigned in Superior Court in Hartford later in the day.

Police didn’t release the girl’s name but said she was a student at Enfield High School. She died Sunday night, Carl said.

