Enfield man admits sex act with girl, 12

Mar. 8—An Enfield man admitted in court Thursday that in January 2020 he touched a 12-year-old girl in a way that Connecticut law defines as sexual intercourse, and he is likely to receive a sentence in late April that should make him eligible for release immediately afterward.

Jason Quiles, 40, who has listed an address on Tariff Street in Enfield, pleaded guilty in Hartford Superior Court to second-degree sexual assault. His plea agreement calls for him to receive a two-year prison sentence, followed by 10 years' probation, with the possibility of up to five more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

Prosecutor David Zagaja said he had spoken to the girl's mother, who was satisfied with the sentence, which Judge Laura F. Baldini is to impose April 29.

Quiles has been in jail, unable to post $175,000 bond, since his arrest Feb. 20, 2020, and that time will be credited against his sentence.

Connecticut inmates serving prison sentences up to two years are eligible for release after spending half the time in jail. So Quiles, an inmate at the Hartford Correctional Center, should be eligible for release immediately after he is sentenced.

The original charges against Quiles included first-degree sexual assault, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years when the victim is younger than 13.

MOLESTATION PLEA

DEFENDANT: Jason Quiles, 40, who has listed an address on Tariff Street in Enfield

GUILTY PLEA: Second-degree sexual assault

LIKELY SENTENCE: Seven years, suspended after two years in prison, followed by 10 years' probation

Police learned of the January 2020 touching incident when the girl's aunt went to her school to report it Feb. 10, 2020, according to an affidavit by Enfield police Detective Brian Callaghan. The girl underwent a forensic interview two days later at the Klingberg Children's Advocacy Center.

She described a single incident in which Quiles had touched her in a way the law defines as intercourse and had intimated that he wanted to perform another sexual act on her, the detective reported. He went on to recount the following:

Story continues

The girl said that, when she asked Quiles to stop, he apologized, adding, "You're not going to say anything, right?"

But she said she did tell her mother the following morning, resulting in a big argument in which Quiles took her phone from her and smashed it, then denied her accusations and said she was crazy and delusional.

Enfield police subsequently obtained information that Quiles was suicidal, and state police found him at an Enfield shopping plaza. He agreed to an electronically recorded interview with Enfield detectives in which he admitted a number of things the girl had said about the incident but denied touching her in a way that would constitute sexual intercourse, according to Callaghan.

In court on Thursday, however, he entered a straight guilty plea to second-degree sexual assault, effectively admitting to intercourse, rather than using a legal mechanism that would have enabled him to avoid doing so.

In the forensic interview, the girl also described previous incidents in which Quiles had touched her in sexual ways through clothing, dating back to when she was in first or second grade. During one incident, she said, she could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on him.

The girl said the earlier incidents occurred when she lived in East Hartford and Vernon. Quiles is not facing charges in those towns.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.