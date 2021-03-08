Enfield man admits sex act with girl, 12

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·3 min read

Mar. 8—An Enfield man admitted in court Thursday that in January 2020 he touched a 12-year-old girl in a way that Connecticut law defines as sexual intercourse, and he is likely to receive a sentence in late April that should make him eligible for release immediately afterward.

Jason Quiles, 40, who has listed an address on Tariff Street in Enfield, pleaded guilty in Hartford Superior Court to second-degree sexual assault. His plea agreement calls for him to receive a two-year prison sentence, followed by 10 years' probation, with the possibility of up to five more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

Prosecutor David Zagaja said he had spoken to the girl's mother, who was satisfied with the sentence, which Judge Laura F. Baldini is to impose April 29.

Quiles has been in jail, unable to post $175,000 bond, since his arrest Feb. 20, 2020, and that time will be credited against his sentence.

Connecticut inmates serving prison sentences up to two years are eligible for release after spending half the time in jail. So Quiles, an inmate at the Hartford Correctional Center, should be eligible for release immediately after he is sentenced.

The original charges against Quiles included first-degree sexual assault, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years when the victim is younger than 13.

MOLESTATION PLEA

DEFENDANT: Jason Quiles, 40, who has listed an address on Tariff Street in Enfield

GUILTY PLEA: Second-degree sexual assault

LIKELY SENTENCE: Seven years, suspended after two years in prison, followed by 10 years' probation

Police learned of the January 2020 touching incident when the girl's aunt went to her school to report it Feb. 10, 2020, according to an affidavit by Enfield police Detective Brian Callaghan. The girl underwent a forensic interview two days later at the Klingberg Children's Advocacy Center.

She described a single incident in which Quiles had touched her in a way the law defines as intercourse and had intimated that he wanted to perform another sexual act on her, the detective reported. He went on to recount the following:

The girl said that, when she asked Quiles to stop, he apologized, adding, "You're not going to say anything, right?"

But she said she did tell her mother the following morning, resulting in a big argument in which Quiles took her phone from her and smashed it, then denied her accusations and said she was crazy and delusional.

Enfield police subsequently obtained information that Quiles was suicidal, and state police found him at an Enfield shopping plaza. He agreed to an electronically recorded interview with Enfield detectives in which he admitted a number of things the girl had said about the incident but denied touching her in a way that would constitute sexual intercourse, according to Callaghan.

In court on Thursday, however, he entered a straight guilty plea to second-degree sexual assault, effectively admitting to intercourse, rather than using a legal mechanism that would have enabled him to avoid doing so.

In the forensic interview, the girl also described previous incidents in which Quiles had touched her in sexual ways through clothing, dating back to when she was in first or second grade. During one incident, she said, she could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on him.

The girl said the earlier incidents occurred when she lived in East Hartford and Vernon. Quiles is not facing charges in those towns.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

Recommended Stories

  • The Naked Cowboy arrested while performing at Bike Week

    A Times Square performer known as the Naked Cowboy was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence and cited for panhandling while working a gig at Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida. Court records show Robert Burck, 51, who is widely known for wearing only white briefs, boots and a cowboy hat while playing a brightly colored guitar, was arrested Saturday while performing at the annual event on Florida's Atlantic coast. Burck then refused to follow directions from a police officer and pulled away from her, according to an arrest report.

  • U.S. lawmakers introducing bill to give USPS $6 billion for EV delivery vehicles

    A group of 17 U.S. House Democrats on Monday are introducing legislation on Monday that would award $6 billion to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to buy tens of thousands of additional electric delivery vehicles. The bill sponsored by Representative Jared Huffman and seen by Reuters would require at least 75% of the new fleet be electric or zero-emission vehicles. Last month, the USPS said it was committed to having electric vehicles make up 10% of its next-generation fleet as part of its multibillion-dollar plan to retire its 30-year-old delivery vehicles, but could boost that if it received billions of dollars in government assistance.

  • Heads up: Some sea slugs grow new bodies after decapitation

    Scientists have discovered the ultimate case of regeneration: Some decapitated sea slugs can regrow hearts and whole new bodies. Biology researcher Sayaka Mitoh said she loves studying Japanese sea slugs because they are small, cute and weird. One day in the lab, she saw something bizarre: A sea slug had decapitated itself and the head kept on moving and living.

  • Who has singer and social media star Madison Beer dated?

    Like many influencers, Madison Beers love life is filled with rumors, speculation and some controversy. The post Who has singer and social media star Madison Beer dated? appeared first on In The Know.

  • Odell Beckham Jr. doubles down after win

    After beating the 49ers, an upbeat Odell Beckham Jr. reinforces that the Giants can win out to finish the season.

  • Mama Florida panther and kittens seen on national refuge camera. That was a rare sight

    In a sight increasingly rare, a Florida panther mom and two young kittens were spotted by a trail camera at the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge near Naples earlier this year.

  • ‘We Don’t Give Up’: Sophia Loren on How She Found Her Confidence

    I was born in 1934, raised by a single mother who had my sister and me out of wedlock. My father was nowhere to be found. We lived in a tiny house with my grandmother, mother, and uncles. Growing up in war-torn Italy, it wasn’t so much the bombings, the hunger or the general sense […]

  • Fact check: Viral meme misleads in comparing 'WAP' song, Dr. Seuss book, 'The Muppet Show'

    It is misleading to compare Cardi B's song "WAP" to discontinued Dr. Seuss books and Disney+ content warnings on "The Muppet Show."

  • Tom Brady Reportedly Wants Odell Beckham Jr. to Join Buccaneers

    Odell Beckham Jr. and Tom Brady have been tied to each other since the Giants forced him out of New York despite signing him to a historic contract.

  • College Student Kicked, Racially Abused by 2 Men in Oregon

    An Asian woman in Salem, Oregon was allegedly pushed and kicked by two men in an attack now under investigation as a possible hate crime. The incident occurred near Willamette University, where the victim, 21, is studying, around noon on March 1. The victim was attacked on the corner of Capitol and Chemeketa streets while walking to a local Safeway store, according to Salem police.

  • Shipyard workers preparing new Royal Caribbean ship Odyssey of the Seas test positive for COVID-19

    Six people who have been working on Royal Caribbean's newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas, for sea trials have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • 'She's not all right, Woody': Mia Farrow confronts Allen in taped call on 'Allen v. Farrow'

    "If you heard her...you would just want to be dead, because I don't know how you can live with what you did," Mia Farrow tells Woody Allen in HBO doc.

  • NHL Expansion Draft: Early projection of the Bruins' protected list

    The expansion Seattle Kraken can poach one player from the Bruins in the NHL Expansion Draft this summer. Who should the B's protect from Seattle? DJ Bean shares his thoughts.

  • Another ex-aide calls Cuomo’s office conduct inappropriate

    Another woman who worked for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is describing conduct she felt was inappropriate for the workplace.

  • Queen calls for Commonwealth unity before Harry and Meghan interview

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth celebrated on Sunday the sense of Commonwealth unity fostered by "a time like no other", just hours before a U.S. interview with her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that could deepen divisions in the royal family. In a speech to mark Commonwealth Day, dedicated to the countries mainly from the former British empire that maintain links with Britain, the Queen welcomed the "deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy being connected to others" during the coronavirus pandemic. For almost 50 years, the royal family has attended an annual Commonwealth Day service at London's Westminster Abbey in March, but it has been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The Queen’s Commonwealth Day brooch hides a romantic message to Prince Philip

    The Queen used her Commonwealth Day message to emphasise the importance of unity, saying that despite the physical distance enforced on us over the past year, the “testing times experienced by so many have led to a deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy by being connected to others”. Broadcast ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah, it was difficult not to relate Her Majesty’s words to the current turbulence within her own family, as she spoke of using technology to “transcend boundaries or division” while staying in touch with loved ones. The message went out on Sunday evening, as news emerged that Prince Philip has been moved back to the private King Edward VII’s hospital, to recover following heart surgery on Wednesday. And the Queen paid personal tribute to her husband of 73 years via the sentimental brooch she chose to wear for the annual broadcast.

  • Prince Harry says he feels ‘really let down’ by Charles as he reveals father stopped taking his calls

    Prince Charles allegedly only took two calls with Prince Harry about so-called “Megxit” before no longer picking up

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Elon Musk posted a rare family photo with Grimes and their baby, X Æ A-Xii, taken in the new city he hopes to create in Texas

    Musk and Grimes have been dating since about May 2018, when they made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala.

  • Republican Sen. Roy Blunt will not seek re-election in 2022

    Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), widely seen as a member of the Republican establishment in Congress, will not run for re-election in 2022, he announced on Twitter Monday.Why it matters: The 71-year-old senator is the No. 4 ranking Republican in the Senate, and the fifth GOP senator to announce he will not run for re-election in 2022 as the party faces questions about its post-Trump future.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe other GOP senators who have announced their retirement are:Sen. Richard Shelby (Ala., which Trump won in 2020 by +25.4%)Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio, Trump +8.1%)Sen. Richard Burr (N.C., Trump +1.3%)Sen. Pat Toomey (Pa., Biden +1.2%)What to watch: Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) are also considering retiring in 2022.Background: Blunt was first elected to the Senate in 2010, after serving in the House for 14 years and as Missouri secretary of state for eight. In addition to being a member of leadership as chair of the Republican Policy Committee, Blunt is the top Republican on the powerful Senate Rules Committee.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.