Enfield man apparently gets diversion in robbery

Jan. 17—A man who originally faced serious felony charges in an armed street robbery of expensive Michael Jordan sneakers and other goods in Enfield has apparently been admitted to a pretrial diversion program that could result in dismissal of the charges after he makes some effort at rehabilitation.

The man, Xavier Lamar McFarlane, who is in his mid-20s and whose last name has also been spelled McFarlin in official records, was scheduled to appear Friday in Hartford Superior Court.

Online judicial records show today that he is next due in court on July 17, 2023 — 18 months from now. Only very limited information about the case remains publicly available on the state Judicial Branch website, with most of the information that would ordinarily be shown about a pending case sealed from public view.

Those circumstances are consistent with McFarlane having been admitted Friday to a pretrial diversion program, such as accelerated rehabilitation.

Defendants admitted to such programs are required to make some effort at rehabilitation, which can be as simple as staying out of trouble during a period of pretrial probation or can include additional conditions, such as paying restitution to the victim or participating in a structured rehabilitation program.

If a defendant successfully completes such a program, the case is dismissed and the last remaining public records of it are "erased."

Before Nov. 16, when he applied for the pretrial diversion program and most records of the case were sealed from public view, McFarlane was charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit that crime.

But McFarlane may not still face those charges. Prosecutors sometimes reduce charges to make a defendant eligible for accelerated rehabilitation or similar programs.

First-degree robbery and the related conspiracy charge are Class B felonies, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Such charges make a defendant ineligible for accelerated rehabilitation and several other pretrial diversion programs.

Story continues

In the incident at issue, which occurred on Jan. 8, 2021, a man told police that he had agreed through a cellphone application to meet McFarlane in the parking lot of the Bigelow Commons apartment complex at 55 Main St. in Enfield to sell a pair of Michael Jordan sneakers. When he was arrested in February, McFarlane listed an address in Bigelow Commons.

As he was talking to McFarlane through the passenger's window of a vehicle, the complainant told police, another man appeared at the driver's window with a gun and demanded his money and cellphone, police Chief Alaric Fox said at the time of McFarlane's arrest.

The complainant fled on foot and looked back to see McFarlane and two other men going through his car, Fox said.

The complainant's gym bag, containing $350 worth of boxing gear, was taken from the vehicle, along with the Jordan sneakers, Fox said.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.