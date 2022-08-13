Enfield man arrested for possession of child porn

Aug. 12—ENFIELD — Police arrested a local man on Thursday and charged him with illegal possession of child pornography in the first degree.

Elinilton DeOliveira, 27, of 229 Columbia Road, Enfield, was arrested on Aug. 11. He was held on a $75,000 cash bond,

Chief Alaric Fox said DeOliveira likely appeared in Hartford Superior Court on Friday but Fox said he doesn't have information on his next court appearance date.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent Enfield police a cyber report and IP address on June 7, 2021, regarding possible possession of child pornography, Fox said. The report stated possible pornography involving at least two children between 2 and 4 years old, he said.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives discovered 4,693 photos on DeOliveira's cellphone, 27 of which appeared to be child pornography; and 258 videos, of which 144 also appeared to be child pornography, Fox said.

He said the ages of the children ranged from toddlers to 13-year-olds.

The detective division used information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to find DeOliveira's street address, and then applied for a search warrant in June 2021 to investigate where pornography might be coming from in the house.

Detectives interviewed everyone who was living in the house, including DeOliveira, and then determined DeOliveira was the responsible party, Fox said.

Detectives also applied for a search warrant in June 2021 to seize DeOliveira's cell phone. Analysis of the phone led to DeOliveira's arrest on Thursday.

