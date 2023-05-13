Enfield man arrested for possession of drugs and weapons

May 12—ENFIELD — A local man was arrested on Friday for possession of drugs and multiple firearms, police said.

Robert Corey, 21, was charged with possession of an assault weapon, violation of conditions of release, possession of a stolen firearm, risk of injury to a minor, four counts of unlawful storage of a firearm, operation of a drug factory, failure to obtain a serial number, possession with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

The Enfield Police Department with assistance from the federal Department of Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search and seizure warrant at 372 George Washington Road because of an incident earlier in the day, police said.

A female ripped a large bag of suspected fentanyl causing exposure to herself and two Enfield officers.

Following the search of the home, Corey was charged and held in lieu of a total of $2.5 million in bonds. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Collin covers South Windsor, East Windsor and Windsor for the Journal Inquirer.