Enfield man charged with arson in house fire

Apr. 5—ENFIELD — An Enfield man who police said set an occupied house on fire in January was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree arson.

Christopher Colbert, 40, of 37 Litchfield Drive, was arrested for a fire he is accused of setting on Jan. 24 at 30 Montano Road while residents were asleep inside. The incident occurred at about 2:45 a.m.

His bail was set for $805,000, according to police. He was to be arraigned at Hartford Superior Court Tuesday morning.

On a separate warrant, Colbert was charged with improper use of a marker plate, evading responsibility and tampering with evidence. He was also charged with seven counts of failure to appear in court.

At the time of the Jan. 24 fire, police said the Montano Road homeowner reported seeing someone walking away from the house, carrying a gasoline can. Police asked residents of the neighborhood to check video surveillance images of vehicles or people that may have been captured the night before and on the morning of the fire.

There was another fire in the same neighborhood three weeks later but, to date, police have not connected the two incidents. Police asked residents of the neighborhood east of Enfield Street in the northern part of town to check any video surveillance systems they had to help investigate the cause of a Feb. 14 fire at 8 Dover Street. The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

For more coverage of Somers and Ellington, follow Susan Danseyar on Twitter: @susandanseyar, Facebook: Susan Danseyar, reporter.