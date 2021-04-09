Enfield man charged with attempted assault on police

Apr. 9—ENFIELD — A local man was arrested Tuesday night on a warrant in connection with violating protective orders, then saw additional charges lodged against him when he fought with police who tried to take him into custody, police said.

The man, Joshua Jurovaty, 28, of 5 Maple Ave., is facing charges on the warrant of four counts of violating a protective order in connection with incidents that occurred on March 23, which he has pleaded not guilty to, according to online Judicial Department records.

He also is facing charges of attempted second-degree assault, interfering with police, and failure to comply with fingerprint requirements after fighting with officers who tried to take him into custody on the warrant, police said.

ENFIELD ARREST

SUSPECT: Joshua Jurovaty, 28, of 5 Maple Ave., Enfield.

WHEN: Arrested by police on Tuesday.

CHARGES: Four counts of violating a protective order, attempted second-degree assault and interfering with police.

COURT DATE: Returns to Hartford Superior Court on Aug. 5.

Jurovaty was held in lieu of bond totaling $100,000 and arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday where a judge reduced his bond to $75,200, according to online Judicial and Correction Department records.

He was being held today in pretrial detention at the Hartford Correctional Center and is to return to court on Aug. 5.

Police Chief Alaric Fox said that around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers on bike patrol outside the T'ville Food Mart on Pearl Street spotted Jurovaty. These officers knew the department had an outstanding warrant for Jurovaty's arrest for violation of protective orders, according to Fox.

But when the officers tried to detain him and take him into custody, he fought back, the chief said.

During the struggle, Jurovaty attempted to reach for the Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops pocket knife he had clipped to his waistband, Fox said. Officers were able to prevent him from grabbing the knife and eventually got him in handcuffs and brought him to the police station, Fox said.

Neither Jurovaty or the officers sustained serious injuries during the incident, he said.

According to the Judicial Department's website, Jurovaty has been convicted multiple times dating back to 2013 on charges ranging from possession of narcotics to carrying a pistol without a permit.

He also has four other cases pending in court for charges ranging from strangulation and unlawful restraint to assault.

Adam covers the towns of Enfield and Suffield. For more updates, follow Adam on Twitter: @AHushinJI and Facebook: Adam Hushin.