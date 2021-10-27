Enfield man charged with attempted murder after slitting throat of man trying to help him, police records show

An Enfield man in need of mental health treatment slit the throat of a man who was trying to help him inside a local motel room on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was rushed to Bay State Hospital and into emergency surgery, surviving the attack and explaining to investigators shortly after the surgery that his attacker needed help, according to newly released police records.

Alexander Arslinian, 29, was arrested at the motel, covered in blood, and charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault.

He remained in custody in lieu of a $750,000 bond on Wednesday and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation during an arraignment in Superior Court in Hartford.

The attack occurred just before 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Motel 6 on Hazard Avenue, where a front desk clerk called 911 when a man rushed down to her with a gaping wound in neck covered in blood, police records show.

The first responding officers found the man, whose name and age are redacted from the police records, clutching a towel to his bleeding neck. The man directed them to the room upstairs where they would find Arslinian and warned officers Arslinian may be considering harming himself.

Arslinian answered the motel room door wearing only a shirt, his hands and legs covered in blood, and initially told officers the victim had cut his own throat and they had then wrestled on the ground, records show. But Arslinian then admitted his name was “Alex” before telling police a different name and birthday and claiming, falsely, that he lived in Maine.

“He said he woke up and thought he already saw a mental health worker,” officers noted in their report. “He feels that God is controlling his phone. He also said his blood family is planning a strategic attack on him. He stated he didn’t know how he got to the hotel.”

As he was put under arrest, Arslinian told officers he had never heard of Miranda rights and did not understand them and that “everything was a blur,” records show. A review of security camera footage from the hallways and lobby of the motel led investigators to believe the victim was not suicidal but had fled the room where the attack occurred to get help from the staff member at the front desk, as he initially told police, records show.

The victim, whose relationship to Arslinian also is redacted from the records released publicly, told doctors after his surgery that he wished to speak to investigators. He was “lucid” and detailed the events leading up to the attack to investigators from his hospital bed, records show.

Arslinian had recently started presenting symptoms of a serious mental illness, so the victim had been trying to arrange an appointment with a mental health professional and opted to stay with Arslinian at the motel the night before the attack because he feared Arslinian might harm himself, the victim told investigators.

He returned to the motel around lunch and rested with Arslinian in the motel room without any “argument or tension,” he told police. But at one point as the victim walked past the foot of the bed, Arslinian grabbed him from behind and slit his throat with a gray razor.

“He said the accused has never been violent in the past. He believes he snapped,” police wrote of the victim’s account. “He stated the accused has been believing he is God recently. In the last few weeks, he describes the accused as having memory issues to the point that he cannot remember personal identifiers like his birth date for appointments.”

State police troopers executed a search warrant at the motel room and located a blade with blood on it on a nightstand, records show.

The victim told police he hoped Arslinian would be prosecuted and remain in custody to get mental health treatment. The case will be screened for the court’s Part A, reserved for its most serious cases, where a judge will be able to order further mental health screenings and treatments, if they are deemed necessary, including at the Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown.

