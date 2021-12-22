Enfield man charged in bank robbery

Dec. 22—ENFIELD — A local man faces several charges after he robbed a Chase Bank earlier this morning, police said.

The man, Anthony Daglio, 40, of Donna Street, was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, and first-degree threatening.

According to Chief Alaric Fox, police responded to Chase Bank, located at 50 Hazard Ave., at 9:17 a.m. today after an employee said the bank was just robbed. The employee also stated that the suspect said that he had a bomb.

After police arrived and set up a perimeter around the bank, an individual who fit the suspect's description was located on foot at the rear of the Shop Rite Supermarket. Fox said police were able to identify the suspect based on the bank's surveillance footage.

Police said they found a large sum of money on the suspect.

Fox said the suspect took $5,000 from the bank.

A check of the bank found no evidence of any explosive materials and no injuries were reported.

Daglio's bond has been set at $250,000 and he is to be arraigned on Thursday at Hartford Superior Court.

For updates on East Windsor, Windsor, and Windsor Locks, follow Joe Chaisson on Twitter: @TheJoeyChaisson, Facebook: Joe Chaisson, and Instagram: @JIJoeChaisson.