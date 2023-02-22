Enfield man charged with child pornography

Feb. 22—ENFIELD — After an investigation into a complaint from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that police received in December, a local man has been charged with child pornography.

Richard R. Klotzer, 41, of 101 Church St., was charged Monday with first-degree possession of child pornography.

According to the arrest report, police received a cyber tip line report on Dec. 6 from the NCMEC saying a complaint had been received from a social media application company that a user posted an image of suspected child pornography.

Police inspected the file, which was reportedly uploaded last March, and determined it contained an image "of real persons" appearing to be between 4 to 7 years old "engaged in sexually explicit conduct," according to the report.

After conducting a search of the reported IP address, police found it was assigned to Klotzer and obtained a search and seize warrant for his home.

On Jan. 9, officers went to the address and found five individuals including Klotzer, who agreed to be interviewed.

Klotzer, upon hearing he was not under arrest and police were at the residence to investigate someone who was downloading images of children involved in sexual acts, told police that he accidentally downloaded an image. He at first said that he downloaded five images and attributed the action to "a lack of judgment and being depressed."

Klotzer then said he had downloaded 30 images over the last several months.

He told police that other users would ask him what his "limits" were while he was in a chat room and then send him the images after he answered "14-18."

He said he received images and videos of children as young as 6 years old performing sexual acts with other children and adults.

Klotzer said that he stores the images and videos on his computer and cellphone, which he provided to police.

Police reported seeing 60 videos and one image on the cellphone, among other things, of children between 1 and 13 years old engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Klotzer was released on a $25,000 non-surety bond. His next court date is scheduled for March 6.

