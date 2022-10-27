Enfield man charged in connection with alleged racial slur and threat aimed at fundraising football player

A man who allegedly threatened and used a racial slur toward a 14-year-old Black high school student who was fundraising for the Enfield High School’s football team on August 17 has been arrested, police said.

Christopher P. Oliver, 22, was charged with second-degree breach of peace and Intimidation, based on bigotry or bias, according to police.

The arrest warrant affidavit for Oliver said that, after obtaining body-cam footage of police speaking to Oliver, the student’s mother, Kelley Jackson, watched it for herself numerous times.

After reviewing the footage, Jackson said she found that Oliver allegedly admitted to threatening to shoot her son and contacted Lt. Keith Parent to request that the incident be re-opened, as she wanted to press charges against Oliver.

Police said that Officer Ralph Jensen also reviewed the body-cam footage of the interaction from the camera of Officer Braulio Heredia, which depicted his interaction with Oliver and a relative of his at their Hayes Street home. The relative told Heredia that seeing a Black male walking down the street scared her and she thought one of them was going to steal a flag from her truck.

Police said that when the officer spoke to Oliver during the interaction, Oliver admitted to yelling for the student to get off the property, the warrant affidavit said. When he was asked if he threatened to shoot the student, Oliver said “I don’t own any guns.”

Police said that the officer said “ya, but did you say it?” Oliver responded “No, I did say it, but I don’t even own any guns,” according to the warrant affidavit.

Jenson spoke with and took a sworn statement from the student in the presence of his mother on Oct. 21, police said. The student said that he and another juvenile were selling fundraising food discount cards, and he walked through a lawn toward a pickup truck in the driveway of a Haynes Street home when a woman opened the door and yelled, asking what he was doing on the property and to get off the property, the warrant affidavit said.

Police said that the student tried to explain to the woman that he was selling the cards when he heard and saw a white male, who was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, yell from the window that he was going to shoot him if he did not get off of the property.

The juvenile victim stated that he was scared and immediately put his hands up and walked to his brother’s car and told his brother that the male threatened to shoot him and yelled different variations of a racial slur until he got off the property, police said.

In response to this incident, the Town Council and Board of Education organized a community conversation on race, equity and inclusion on Aug. 23, a Believe Black Boys rally was held by Jackson, other residents and activists from Enfield’s Showing Up for Racial Justice and Power Up CT in September, and the town’s first DEI committee was established in October, spurred by this incident and others.

Enfield Superintendent Christopher Drezek said in a statement to the community at the time of the incident that a resident of the home declined to participate in the fundraising and then called the student a racial slur and allegedly made statements that left the student feeling “threatened and intimidated.”

Drezek condemned the incident strongly.

“I need to be crystal clear on this part — there is no place in our schools, our town, or quite frankly, this country for what happened to one of our students this weekend,” he wrote. “Although this did not happen in a school, it happened to one of our kids during a fundraiser for one of our athletic teams. This type of behavior is not only unacceptable but also repulsive. I know I speak for the district, the Board of Education, and the Town Council when I say there is no tolerance for racism, bigotry, or discrimination against anyone in the town of Enfield.”