Enfield man charged with driving erratically on I-91

Apr. 25—An Enfield man faces multiple motor vehicle charges after state police say he was clocked driving at high rates of speed on Interstate 91 in March.

Trent Logan, 23, was stopped by the East Windsor Police Department on Monday on an active arrest warrant. State police assumed custody of Logan and transported him to Troop H, where he was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, failure to obey the signal of an officer, and engaging an officer in pursuit.

According to state police, a trooper with the Traffic Services Unit Aggressive Driving Team was conducting traffic enforcement on I-91 northbound in Windsor Locks on March 31 when he saw a dark-colored Dodge Challenger operating erratically and aggressively.

The Challenger was clocked with a speed-measuring device at 132 miles per hour while passing other traffic.

As the trooper tried to catch up with the vehicle, the driver accelerated and began passing vehicles using both shoulders of the highway, becoming increasingly dangerous to other motorists as it traveled at speeds of about 140 miles per hour, police said.

The trooper and Logan got off the highway at Exit 46 in Enfield, police said. When the trooper saw the Challenger, he activated his emergency lights and siren and tried to stop the vehicle.

Logan was held on $75,000 bond and was to appear in Hartford Superior Court today.

