Enfield man charged in racist threat against fundraising football player

Oct. 28—ENFIELD — Police have charged a Haynes Road resident who they say used racial slurs and threatened to shoot a 14-year-old Black student fundraising for the high schools football team in August.

Christopher P. Oliver, 22, of 8 Haynes St., was charged Oct. 25 with second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias and breach of peace.

The arrest was made after police viewed a bodycam video of what happened during an incident on Aug. 13 when the high-school football player and his teammates were going door-to-door for their annual fundraiser. The athletes were wearing their white football jerseys with large green numbers and "Enfield" written on the front.

The 14-year-old student athlete told police in August that two residents of the house called him racial slurs, and one threatened to shoot him.

No arrest was made at the time. Police said they interviewed witnesses and had no evidence that the athlete had been threatened.

The student's mother requested a copy of the police body camera footage from the officers conducting the investigation and watched it several times, according to an arrest warrant affidavit for Oliver. She said the footage showed Oliver admitted to threatening her son.

On Oct. 15, the athlete's mother asked that the incident be reopened because she wanted to press charges against Oliver.

According to the affidavit, police took a sworn statement from the athlete, in front of his mother, on Oct. 21. He said he tried to explain to a woman at 8 Haynes Road who screamed at him to get off her property that he was selling cards for a fundraiser when he saw a white male who yelled from a window of the house that he would shoot the 14-year-old if he didn't get off the property.

The teen said he was frightened and immediately put his hands up and walked away. According to the affidavit, the bodycam footage shows that when police asked if he threatened to shoot the student, Oliver said: "I don't even own any guns."

An officer asked: "But did you say it?"

Oliver answered: "I did say it, but I don't own any guns."

