Enfield man charged with ramming cruisers in North Haven on Sunday

Sep. 27—An Enfield man was charged Sunday with ramming his car into two police cruisers during a chase in North Haven.

Officers noticed a suspicious vehicle Sunday morning parked on the side of the road in the Dixwell Avenue area with a man, identified as Michael Cancel, 31, of 44 Belle Ave., sleeping inside. When the officers approached the car, they noticed drug paraphernalia on his lap.

Police said Cancel woke up and drove off, nearly striking the officers. A short time later, two officers tried to stop the car. The driver stopped, but then reversed and rammed two cruisers.

Cancel was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

Police said he is also a parole fugitive with an active arrest warrant out of New Haven.

Cancel was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, engaging officers in a pursuit, reckless driving, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, evading responsibility, interfering with officers, assault on a police officer, and criminal trespass.

He was held on $50,000 bond. His next court date is Oct. 24.