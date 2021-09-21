Enfield man dies; was accused of murdering his grandmother

Sep. 21—An Enfield man who was free on $1 million bond while facing a murder charge in the 2019 bludgeoning death of his grandmother has died, according to the lawyers in the murder case.

Anthony D. Ward died July 30 at age 37, according to a listing on the Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels website.

The cause of his death remains undetermined pending completion of a toxicology report, prosecutor Donna Mambrino and defense lawyer Anthony Spinella said Tuesday, the day after the murder case formally ended in Hartford Superior Court.

Spinella said Ward's father has told him that a drug overdose is suspected of being the cause.

"He was battling with addiction to heroin for some time," the defense lawyer said of his client.

Ward was accused of killing his grandmother, Frances Battagler, 79, in her home on Second Avenue in Enfield on Aug. 18, 2019.

On Aug. 20, 2019, Ward's mother informed police that she was concerned about his well-being because she had received two letters in which he made comments that he felt alone and would be dead by the time one of the letters was read, according to a police affidavit.

Ward's mother told police that he was an abuser of opioids and suffered from mental illness, although she didn't believe he had violent tendencies, according to the affidavit, by Enfield police Detective Rebecca Leger, who went on to report the following:

Police learned that on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, Battagler had picked up Ward at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, and a check of the her cellphone indicated she last read a text message at 2:22 p.m. that day. The affidavit doesn't say why Ward was at the hospital.

Police officers went to Battagler's house on Second Avenue, where they found that all the doors and windows were locked. A neighbor told police that Battagler's small black car was missing from her driveway.

Officers forced entry and found a home that appeared to have been ransacked. At the top of the stairs, police found Battagler's body with "several wounds consistent with blunt force trauma to her head" Leger reported, adding that the blood around her was mostly dry.

A bag of spoiled groceries was found in the kitchen, along with an open bottle of bleach.

A receipt from the Big Y supermarket in Enfield, dated Aug. 18 and time stamped at 12:25 p.m., was found in a trash barrel in Battagler's driveway.

Detectives reviewed Big Y video surveillance taken during that time period that Battagler would have been there, and an elderly woman and younger man are seen in the store shopping together. Their appearances were consistent with the descriptions of Battagler and Ward.

About two hours after Ward was seen with Battagler in the store, he called an acquaintance from her cellphone and offered to sell him her car for $1,200.

Ward missed a scheduled court appearance on Aug. 19, 2019. One of the suicidal letters to his mother was postmarked that day.

Ward wasn't found until he crashed his grandmother's car in Wethersfield on the afternoon of Aug. 21, 2019. He was injured in the crash and was taken to Hartford Hospital and placed in protective custody due to the suicidal letters. He was eventually transferred to the Institute of Living, a psychiatric hospital in Hartford.

Although Ward's bond was set at $1 million after his arrest in the case, his family eventually managed to post it and he was released from jail.

