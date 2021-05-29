Enfield man faces charges in chase, assault cases

May 29—ENFIELD — A local man was arrested Wednesday night on multiple warrants stemming from an assault on a pregnant woman in January and a police chase that took place earlier this month.

The man, Shartay White, 44, of 22 Martin St, was charged with assault of a pregnant woman, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree strangulation and second-degree threatening from the incident in January. He was also charged in connection with the chase with speeding, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, failure to drive in the proper lane and driving without a license.

White was arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Thursday and released on bonds totaling $91,000. He is scheduled to return to court on June 24, according to the state Judicial Department's website.

The assault took place the night of Jan. 8 following an argument between White and a pregnant woman, Police Chief Alaric Fox.

Fox said White slapped, punched and stabbed the woman with her own car keys. She told police she lost consciousness twice during the assault, Fox said.

White then took her to a motel in Hartford where the assault continued, the chief said.

"The victim described fearing for her life," Fox said.

She was not able to contact the police until two days later when she walked into the Police Department on the morning of Jan. 10 showing puncture wounds and other indications of an assault, Fox said.

Police identified Shartay as her attacker and applied for an arrest warrant, he said.

On May 3, an officer familiar with the assault case saw White driving on Enfield Street. The officer began pursuing White as he merged onto Interstate 91 southbound, Fox said.

When White began exceeding speeds of 90 mph and driving recklessly, officers were forced to stop the pursuit in order to abide by statewide uniform pursuit policies, Fox said.

The chase resulted in a second arrest warrant being sought for White, he said.

White was eventually caught by Rocky Hill Police on May 26 and transferred to Enfield where he was arrested on both warrants.

Adam covers the towns of Enfield and Suffield. For more updates, follow Adam on Twitter: @AHushinJI and Facebook: Adam Hushin.