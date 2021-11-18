Enfield police: 2 had stolen goods piled to vehicle's roof

Nov. 18—ENFIELD — Two New York City men were charged with felonies Tuesday after police found them in a vehicle at Brookside Plaza on Hazard Avenue with "merchandise with tags affixed, filling the seats, all the way to the ceiling of the vehicle," police said.

"Loss prevention representatives from multiple stores confirmed that the merchandise had been taken that day," police said in a Facebook post. "The suspects were arrested, and over $7,100 in merchandise was recovered!"

Police identified the men as Walter Gutierrez Jerez, 40, and Daniel Guerrero Gutierrez, 37, who listed the same Queens address. Both were charged with organized retail theft and two counts of third-degree larceny, all felonies.

In separate cases, they were each charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a shoplifting device and sixth-degree larceny.

Police said bond for each man was set at $10,000. Neither man was listed today in online state judicial or Department of Correction records, indicating they have posted the bond and were released.

Police said the two men are "being investigated by multiple jurisdictions for other shoplifting incidents."

Organized retail theft is defined as committing larceny by shoplifting with at least one other person and stealing property with a total value of more than $2,000 within 180 days. Like third-degree larceny, which also involves theft of property worth more than $2,000, it is punishable by up to five years in prison.

(Note: This story has been updated.)

