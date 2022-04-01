Enfield police say Glastonbury police lieutenant lied repeatedly after drunk driving crash

The Glastonbury police department’s patrol commander reportedly lied repeatedly to Enfield police after wrecking his car while drunk, according to a police report released Friday.

Lt. Kevin Troy, 48, of East Windsor, was arrested Monday on charges of operating under the influence, interfering with an officer and failure to drive in the proper lane. Troy was released without having to post bail and is due in Hartford Superior Court on May 24.

Troy has been with the department since 2005, Capt. Mark Catania said. There is a pending internal investigation, Catania said, but he would not answer whether Troy has been placed on leave.

Enfield police say Troy downed seven glasses of red wine at an Agawam, Massachusetts, bar on the night of Feb. 6 before driving back into Connecticut and crashing his Jeep Wrangler on Route 190. Police found full and empty booze containers in the vehicle after the rollover near the Pearl Street overpass, the police report by Sgt. Nicole Martel-Moylan says.

Swaying back and forth and slurring his words, Troy told police at the scene that he had not been driving, the report said. He said he met two men at Murphy’s Bar in Agawam, and realizing he was too intoxicated, one of them offered to drive him home in Troy’s Wrangler while the other followed in another vehicle, the report says.

But Martel-Moylan said evidence showed Troy was the lone occupant and the driver of the wrecked vehicle. Blood on the left corner of the rearview mirror, which broke off during the crash, was consistent with an open cut on the right side of Troy’s forehead, she wrote.

Also, Troy reportedly had bruising on a 45-degree angle from his left shoulder slanting down to the right, a clear indicator he was wearing the driver’s side seatbelt during the crash, the police report said.

Troy had called his ex-wife from the scene at 11:14 p.m., and her current husband showed up. He said Troy told the woman he had been in a crash and needed to be picked up, the report says.

Police at the scene were immediately skeptical of Troy’s story, but he insisted that he had not been driving and declined to submit to field sobriety tests, the report says. An officer with a police dog searched the area, but found no disturbance in the snow, ice and leaves covering the ground and no sign of any other injured persons, police said.

Police checked Troy’s story about meeting two men at the Agawam bar, but CCTV footage showed him sitting at the bar with a woman, police said. Troy arrived at the bar at 5:51 p.m. and left with the woman at 10:38 p.m., the report says. Sales receipts showed he paid for seven glasses of GH Cabernet 9 wine, several bottles of Bud Lite beer, which the woman apparently drank, a shepherd’s pie and a loaded baked potato, the report says.

Police tried multiple times but could not contact Troy for a follow-up interview, the report says. The investigating officer concluded that Troy “was deceptive throughout the on-scene investigation, purposefully prolonged it unnecessarily and falsely indicated he was not the operator of his Jeep at the time of the collision.

“This caused significant police manpower to be tied up for an unnecessary extended number of hours both on scene and for subsequent investigatory follow-ups,” Martel-Moylan wrote.

“The accused went so far as trying to elude police detection of his operation of his Jeep prior to their arrival on scene by calling family members to pick him up as quickly as possible” after the crash and not calling police himself, the report says.

Information from the Wrangler’s computer showed it was traveling at 56 mph and no brakes were applied before the crash, police said. The driver’s side seatbelt was buckled; the passenger side was not, the report said.

