Enfield police interrupt converter theft; suspects flee

Jun. 1—ENFIELD — Local police officers on Wednesday interrupted an attempt to steal a vehicle's catalytic converter in the parking lot of the Costco store on Freshwater Boulevard but were unable to stop the suspects, even after using stop sticks to flatten two of their car's tires, a police lieutenant said.

The theft attempt was reported to police at 12:57 p.m., said Lt. Keith Parent.

Two suspects left in a car that headed south on Interstate 91, he said, adding that police used stop sticks at the entrance to the highway from Elm Street, flattening two of the car's tires. But he added that the car didn't stop.

Police have a license plate number that was recorded by a camera, he said, adding that the plate appears to be one that was being misused rather than one that belonged on the car.

Parent said shortly after 1:30 p.m. that police were investigating whether the catalytic converter theft was completed before police intervened.

