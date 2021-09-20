Enfield police investigate robbery

Sep. 20—ENFIELD — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the American Eagle Financial Credit Union at 201 Elm St. at 11:53 a.m. Monday, Police Chief Alaric Fox said.

Fox said the suspect acted alone and has been described as a white male wearing a face covering. Fox did not know the suspect's age.

The suspect did not display a weapon during the robbery, and fled from the area on foot, Fox said. The investigation is ongoing, with police and detectives still active on the crime scene as of around 2 p.m., Fox said.

Anyone with information about the suspect's location should contact the Enfield police department at 860-763-6400.

Austin Mirmina is the Journal Inquirer's business reporter and also covers the town of Windsor.