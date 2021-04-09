Enfield police investigate shooting incident

Apr. 9—ENFIELD — Police are continuing to investigate an incident where someone fired a gun Thursday night at a vehicle being driven at the intersection of High and Spring streets, police said.

No one was injured, Capt. Jeffrey Golden said Friday.

Police were called to the intersection around 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots being fired, Golden said.

They discovered that an unknown person had fired a gun at the passenger side of a moving vehicle, then fled, he said. In an attempt to get away, the driver of the vehicle that was shot at drove onto the curb, which caused the vehicle to become disabled, he said.

The person who fired the gun fled on foot and has yet to be located, Golden said.