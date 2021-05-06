Enfield police investigate untimely death of woman found lying in her driveway

May 6—ENFIELD — Police are investigating the untimely death of a middle-aged woman who was found in her driveway on Wallace Street in the Thompsonville section this morning.

According to Police Capt. Jeffrey Golden, officers were dispatched to the area around 6:40 a.m. with reports of a woman lying in her driveway.

Upon arrival, medical personnel pronounced the woman deceased, Golden said.

Based on the woman's age and the circumstances of her death, detectives were called to the scene to investigate and are receiving help from the state police Major Crimes Squad in processing the scene, Golden said.

He said there hasn't been any determination yet about the circumstances of the woman's death, however, he said there weren't any "obvious" signs pointing to a homicide.

