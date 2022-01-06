Enfield police find suspects from Springfield at restaurant, make arrest

Jan. 6—ENFIELD — Local police officers were looking for two suspects who fled south from Springfield police on Wednesday and found them at Denny's, and in possession of a large amount of cash and drugs, police said today.

Police arrested Manuel Torres, 24, and Fabien Rosario, 20, both of Springfield, after seizing $2,100 in cash, 140 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of powdered cocaine, and six OxyContin pills.

According to Enfield police, they were notified by Springfield police around 2:30 p.m. to look out for a red Mercedes that had fled from officers. One of the occupants reportedly had a gun, and the occupants had committed multiple crimes in the city that day, police said.

Shortly after 3 p.m. the vehicle was located unoccupied in St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Officers determined the occupants had left the area on foot, and they were tracked to the area near Kohl's on Elm Street, police said. Officers then located the two men inside the Denny's restaurant.

Both men were charged with possession of narcotics with the intent to sell, and conspiracy to commit that crime. Torres was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and interfering with police. He was held on a $500,000 bond, while Rosario was released on a $15,000 bond.

