Enfield police: Woman attacked in area of Thompsonville Cemetery

Aug. 13—ENFIELD — Police are investigating an incident where a woman walking her dog was accosted in the area of the Thompsonville Cemetery off Pleasant Street Wednesday night.

Police announced the investigation on the department's Facebook page Thursday, saying officers were made aware of the incident via a social media post on Facebook.

The post, made by a woman on the Enfield CT Open Forum's Facebook page, said that on Wednesday night her neighbor was walking her dog to the Thompsonville Cemetery when someone jumped out from behind a tombstone, struck her in the head, and pulled her pants down.

The post said the woman had pepper spray with her and "sprayed like crazy."

"She got away and is currently in the hospital with serious head injuries," the woman wrote. "I want to warn the neighbors in the area, please, please be extra careful."

Police said on the department's Facebook page that "the involved parties have been contacted and the investigation is ongoing at this time. We appreciate those who reached out, making us aware of the situation."

Lt. Willie Pedemonti said today that the police report indicated that the woman was "accosted," that she used pepper spray on her attacker, was brought to the hospital and subsequently released. He said Officers are working with the woman as they continue to investigate the incident.

A description of the suspect was not available, nor was the time that the incident occurred on Wednesday night.