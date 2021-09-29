Enfield: Suspect hits police car while fleeing scene of a theft

Enfield police are searching for a suspect who hit a police car while fleeing the scene of a theft in progress Sunday around 1 p.m.

Officers said they were called to a local store on reports of a larceny taking place. In bodycam and dashcam videos shared by the department, several officers can be seen in a parking lot near a CVS, by a gray Honda CRV, asking a man to get out of the car.

“You’re starting to shut [the car door]. Step out of the car. ... Don’t reach for anything, keep your hands up, and step out of the car,” said an officer holding onto the man’s left sleeve.

The man then sped forward, crashing into a police car and narrowly missing the officer who had just gotten out of it.

“Enfield Patrol Units disengaged pursuit after a short time due to the danger posed to the public as a result of the suspect’s reckless behavior,” said the department in an online statement.

The vehicle, which had a Connecticut plate number of AW64774 and a smashed front end, was last seen on I-91 South by Exit 35. Police said no bystanders or officers were seriously injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Enfield Police Department Front Desk at 860-763-8911.

