Enfieldmanseeks rehabilitation, eventual dismissal of indecency case

Jul. 20—In such programs, defendants are required to make efforts at rehabilitation — which, in the case of the accelerated rehabilitation program, can be as simple as staying out of trouble for a period of up to two years set by a judge. If the defendant successfully completes the program, the case is dismissed and all official records of the charges are "erased."

The next hearing in Lafond's case is scheduled for Aug. 3 in state Superior Court in Hartford, according to information on the Connecticut Judicial Branch website. At that hearing, which is open to the public despite the sealing of virtually all records on the case, a judge may decide whether to admit Lafond to a pretrial diversion program.

Enfield police said Lafond was seen involved in a sex act in the parking lots outside of Smyth's Ice Cream on Hazard Avenue and a nearby barber shop that faces Palomba Drive.

Public indecency and second-degree breach of peace are misdemeanors, each punishable by up to six months in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Lafond has worked as a security officer at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.

A Baystate spokesperson said via email on Thursday, "Todd Lafond no longer works at Baystate Health."

Lafond was once a Hampden County sheriff's deputy in Massachusetts. But a spokesperson for the Hampden County Sheriff's Office said in June that Lafond had not worked a construction detail for the agency in more than two years and had been terminated following his arrest in the Enfield case.