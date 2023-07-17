Enfieldpolicearrest local man wanted on assault charges in Florida

Jul. 17—Enfield police also had a warrant for Goodwin's arrest for the charges of criminal impersonation and engaging police in pursuit, along with a number of other motor vehicle violations.

According to Enfield Police Capt. Jeffrey Golden, a bail enforcement officer came up to Connecticut Saturday to take Goodwin into custody and was accompanied by Enfield officers. Golden said they knew Goodwin was in the house, but he refused to leave at first.

Due to the type of charges Goodwin is facing in Florida, and the potential for violence, other officers were called to the scene to set up a perimeter and engaged in negotiations, Golden said.

Golden said Goodwin surrendered peacefully after about an hour, and was taken into custody without anyone suffering any injuries.

He was scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Monday.

