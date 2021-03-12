Enforcement Directorate seeks information, documents from Amazon amid probe: source

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Amazon logo
Aditya Kalra
·2 min read

By Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Enforcement Directorate has recently asked Amazon.com Inc for information related to its operations in the country, as the agency continues to investigate the U.S. e-commerce giant, a senior agency source told Reuters on Friday.

Last month, the source at the country's federal financial-crime fighting agency said the Directorate will examine the findings in a recent Reuters special report which revealed the company has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India platform and used them to circumvent the country's foreign investment rules.

Amazon has for several years been under investigation by the agency for possible violation of foreign investment rules. Such probes typically take years in India, and in most cases details are not made public.

The Reuters special report was based on internal Amazon documents dated between 2012 and 2019. It provided an inside look at the cat-and-mouse game Amazon has played with India's government, adjusting its corporate structures each time the government imposed new restrictions aimed at protecting small traders. To read the special report click http://reut.rs/2OCOT2W

On Friday, the senior Enforcement Directorate source told Reuters "obviously we have sought information" from Amazon.

Asked if the agency had sought documents from the company, the source said: "information means information and documents."

The source declined to comment further on what type of documents had been sought, or if any company executive had been summoned for questioning.

An Amazon spokeswoman in India declined to comment.

In the Reuters report published last month, Amazon said it was confident of its compliance with Indian law. It added that it "does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace," and that it "treats all sellers in a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner."

Indian retailers, which are a crucial part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support base, have long alleged that e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart flout federal regulations and that their business practices hurt small traders. The companies deny the allegations.

The documents reviewed by Reuters showed that Amazon helped a small number of sellers prosper on its India platform, giving them discounted fees and helping one cut special deals with big tech manufacturers such as Apple Inc.

The company has also exercised significant control over the inventory of some of the biggest sellers on Amazon.in, the documents showed, even though it says publicly that all sellers operate independently on its platform.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by David Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Pinterest, Penske Automotive, Ecopetrol, Toyota and Triton International

    Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Pinterest, Penske Automotive, Ecopetrol, Toyota and Triton International

  • Baidu and Bilibili to Each Raise $3 Billion From Share Sales as Regulators Draw Near

    Baidu, China’s search engine, entertainment and AI giant, Friday published detailed plans for its secondary share listing in Hong Kong which will bring in some $3.6 billion of fresh capital. The same day, finance industry sources are reporting that Chinese video entertainment group Bilibili has been given the green light by regulators for its planned […]

  • Top-Notch Mutual Fund Loves Facebook, Other FAANG Stocks, Taiwan Semiconductor

    Harbor Capital Appreciation intends to remain among the best mutual funds by pouncing on short-term opportunities, while sticking to its long-term strategy.

  • Popularity of Harry and Meghan plummets in UK after Oprah interview, poll says

    The popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has tumbled in Britain and has never been lower following their explosive interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey, according to a poll on Friday. During the interview aired last Sunday, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be. The tell-all interview has plunged the 1,000-year-old monarchy into its greatest crisis this century, and according to a YouGov poll, the standing of the two royals has also taken a big hit in the aftermath.

  • Harry and Meghan on Oprah: Telegraph readers have their say

    It was an interview that sent shockwaves around the world as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of astonishing claims about the Royal family and life behind palace doors to Oprah Winfrey. From alleged racism to rifts, the ramifications and fallout from the bombshell revelations will be far-reaching. The commentators have had their say - now it's time for Telegraph readers. Join the conversation in the comments section. 'This was sadly very predictable' @Julie Tilke: "This was sadly, very predictable. I appreciate that this woman was embarking on a transition to a very different kind of life, we are talking about a mature woman of the world - not some sheltered innocent. "It is inconceivable that she was oblivious to both the benefits and constraints that would come from such a move. It is perhaps more likely that she thought she could pick and choose the attractive bits while ignoring the behavioural obligations." 'They had a right to speak up' @Linda Alexander: "I wholeheartedly believe Harry and Meghan’s version of events. It is sad that they had to tell their truth in the media, but I believe they had a right to speak up. "All this is unnecessary though and could be resolved responsively, with empathy." The Duchess of Sussex is doing herself no favours @Eileen McGlone: "I’m trying very hard to see both sides of this because to be honest I am not a particular fan of the monarchy despite growing up with a strong acceptance of it. "Their rituals between pecking orders beggars belief in this day and age so I personally felt a good deal of concern when I heard that an American actress would be marrying into such an arrangement. "I asked myself many times how on earth someone who had led such an independent life and lived in a country that had fought so heavily for their independence could even consider taking on her new role. "I am not surprised by what she has said, however, I am not sure that she is doing either herself or anyone else a favour with this interview."

  • Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s ‘Unbelievably Sad’ Vaccine Statement

    CBSStephen Colbert opened The Late Show on Thursday—one year to the day since COVID-19 was officially deemed a pandemic—by playing a slightly altered version of the new PSA featuring four former presidents.In addition to clips of Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter each promoting vaccinations, this one included Donald Trump predicting that the virus would magically “go away” without the need for a vaccine.In reality, the 45th president was nowhere to be seen in the ad, which premiered online Thursday morning. After dusting off his W. impression to make fun of Bush for picking a baseball game as the thing he’s most looking forward to doing now that he’s been vaccinated, Colbert addressed the one living former president who is conspicuously missing.“Maybe his invite got lost in the mail… because he destroyed the postal service!” the host joked. “Ol’ 45 was left out of the POTUS PSA party, but he did put out his own statement about the vaccine.”Jon Stewart Emerges to Dunk on Tucker Carlson: ‘I Apologize... to Dicks’From there, he read aloud the “statement” that Trump would rather have tweeted: “I hope that everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!”“First of all, that’s unbelievably sad,” Colbert replied. “Second, pathetic. Third, how did we even find out about this statement? He can’t tweet this stuff! Did he just print it out and staple it to telephone poles around Palm Beach? He might as well have just released ‘Ex-prez will take credit, and teach you guitar!’”“We banned him from Twitter,” he concluded. “Can we ban him from paper? Is that possible?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Tucker Casts Doubt on Vaccines After Biden’s COVID-19 Speech

    all of the people who might not want to take the shot.Fox NewsFox News host Tucker Carlson reacted to President Joe Biden’s primetime national address on COVID-19 by casting doubt on vaccines, wondering aloud on Thursday night why the president didn’t mention “all of the people who might not want to take the shot.”Carlson, fresh off the Pentagon directly calling him out for mocking women in the U.S. military, made sure that his presence was felt throughout Biden’s speech. While Fox News did carry the speech in its entirety, the network included an inset box labeled “LIVE TUCKER REACTION” that was focused on Carlson throughout the speech.Furthermore, as Biden promised a nation exhausted by a yearlong pandemic that it is on the verge of returning to normalcy, Fox News aired chyrons that read: “Biden Speech Nearly Finished; Tucker Will Respond.” Once the president wrapped up his remarks, which featured him imploring every American to “do their part” to defeat the virus, Carlson immediately took to the air to trash it.“A very strange address, surreal at points, like the Biden presidency itself,” the Fox News star declared. “It seems like a dream sequence. The first part of the address described the sadness of the last year, people shut out from hospitals as their loved ones died alone, people losing hope, people losing businesses, whole generations of children stunted by school closures.”Carlson continued: “No sense at all of how this happened or who backed it, his plan consisting essentially of vaccines, vaccines, and more vaccines.”Noting that Biden said there will soon be enough federally approved vaccines for every person in America, Carlson proceeded to then openly question the efficacy of immunizations while seemingly rallying to the defense of anti-vaxxers.“The military will give you that shot, and if you take that shot, things potentially could get back to normal,” Carlson said. “No mention at all of the people who might not want to take the shot."The Fox News host added: “As the president said, if you take that shot, wear your mask, and listen to Dr. Fauci, it is possible that you might be able to gather in small groups with the ones you love for the Fourth of July. We might have to rescind that right, but it’s possible, if you are obedient, you will get it.”The conservative primetime star, after rhetorically shouting “how dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with,” went on to welcome spy novelist turned COVID contrarian Alex Berenson.Berenson, who has spent much of the past year raising skepticism about lockdowns, masks, and other coronavirus guidelines, has recently become one of the most vocal vaccine skeptics. In fact, earlier this week, Berenson falsely claimed on Carlson’s show that Israel’s vaccine rollout hasn’t worked while outright lying about the vaccine’s effectiveness.After Berenson expressed relief that “there was not a lot of talk about making vaccines mandatory” from the president, Carlson groused that the federal government could still find ways to force the population to get a shot.“There are many kinds of mandatory, and you can have effectively mandatory but there is no government mandate,” the Fox host stated. “But you can’t fly on an airplane, you can’t go into buildings, you can’t stay in a hotel, you can’t live life without a vaccine. I have to say, after watching half an hour of that, it wouldn’t shock me if that’s their plan.”Carlson, meanwhile, has a long history of fearmongering about vaccines. Just last month, he made unfounded claims that experts are “clearly” lying to the public about the safety of coronavirus immunizations. This past December, Carlson straight-up told his viewers not to trust the vaccines, warning them that our leaders are using the shots as a form of “social control.”While recent polls reveal that a growing share of Americans are willing to take the vaccine, a large chunk of Republicans still say they won’t get a shot. A PBS survey released on Thursday shows that 41 percent of Republicans, and 49 percent of GOP men, say they will refuse to receive one of the three federally approved vaccines.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Even more evidence shows vaccinated people are unlikely to transmit the coronavirus or get asymptomatic infections

    A new study shows that Pfizer's shot prevents asymptomatic infections almost as well as symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • Prince William's latest comments on Harry and Meghan's interview show he's more loyal to the monarchy than his own brother

    Prince William hasn't spoken with Prince Harry since his CBS interview. The lack of communication isn't surprising given the tension between them.

  • Judy Greer says she sometimes forgets she's in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she doesn't have a superpower

    The actress, who played Maggie in the “Ant-Man” movies, also told Insider that she hasn’t been approached yet about being in the upcoming third film.

  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatens to sue the city of Austin if it doesn't lift its mask mandate

    Gov. Greg Abbott has lifted the statewide mask mandate, but Austin said it would continue to enforce mask-wearing.

  • Emirates' president continues to slam Boeing and its leadership over the 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner scandals

    Sir Tim Clark frequently says that Boeing leadership needs to "get themselves sorted out" as its newest aircraft continue to be plagued by issues.

  • Doug Emhoff shared how his law school students reacted to having the second gentleman as their teacher

    Doug Emhoff's law school students found it "odd" that their professor is married to the vice president of the United States.

  • Trump Taps Nevada ‘Stop the Steal’ Lawyer to Defend Him in Civil Rights Suit

    Alex Edelman/GettyFormer President Trump has chosen Jesse Binnall, a Republican lawyer who filed a lawsuit attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Nevada, to represent him in a lawsuit that alleges he violated the 1871 Ku Klux Klan act by inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.Mississippi Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson and the NAACP filed the suit in February against Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and the Oath Keepers militia, alleging that they “conspired to incite an assembled crowd” in Washington, D.C. to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6 and disrupt the counting of electoral votes.Court documents filed in the lawsuit on Thursday show that Jesse Binnall will represent Trump in the suit.Binnall represented former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn alongside Sidney Powell in his criminal trial for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Flynn was subsequently pardoned.More recently, Binnall was involved in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election with a lawsuit against election officials in Nevada. He testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee in December and claimed that 42,000 people voted more than once during Nevada’s 2020 election—a claim since debunked by fact-checkers.Binnall is also representing Defending the Republic, a legal organization founded by Sidney Powell to pursue lawsuits that sought to overturn election results from the election, in a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Powell and the legal group.On Twitter, Binnall is a vocal conservative and member of the MAGA faithful. On Jan. 6, as Congress tallied up President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, Binnall echoed Trump’s disdain for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who the former president viewed as disloyal for his refusal to prevent the certification of Biden’s win.“He is going to be the minority leader because he’s a coward and turning a blind eye to voter fraud. Any Senator that continues to support his leadership should be thrown out,” Binnall tweeted.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pfizer/BioNTech say data suggests vaccine 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infection

    Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Thursday that real-world data from Israel suggests their COVID-19 vaccine is 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, meaning it could significantly reduce transmission. The companies also said the latest analysis of the Israeli data shows the vaccine was 97% effective in preventing symptomatic disease, severe disease and death.

  • Every living former president has urged Americans to get vaccinated in a new ad series - apart from Trump, who's demanding credit for the vaccine

    While COVID-19 vaccines were developed during his presidency, Trump's pandemic response and vaccination rollout have been considered failures.

  • The Little Things: A crime thriller but not as you know it

    Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto on obsession, Covid-19 and getting into character.

  • Republican leader Kevin McCarthy says voters overwhelmingly support Biden's stimulus bill because they don't understand it

    Recent Politico/Morning Consult polling found 75% of registered voters, including 59% of Republicans, support the stimulus package.

  • Tesla hikes the prices on 4 electric vehicles, including the Model S Plaid Plus, which now costs $150,000

    Tesla raised the price of the Model S Plaid Plus, the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, the Model 3 Long-Range All-Wheel Drive, and the Model Y Long Range.