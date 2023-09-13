New enforcement measures for school buses in the City of Buffalo

TechCrunch

Indian consumers, traditionally seen as price-conscious, are showing a growing appetite for premium items across a range of sectors, from real estate to smartphones and luxury hotels. The trend, documented by AllianceBernstein analysts in a note to clients this week, signals a shift in the spending habits in the world's most populated nation that has attracted over $70 billion in venture capital and emerged as a key market for several American tech and entertainment giants in the past decade. The share of premium properties priced above 10 million Indian rupees in top cities has doubled, moving from 15% to 30%.