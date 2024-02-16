Engadget is looking for experienced writers!

Engadget has always been a scrappy team, but there are only so many news stories, reviews, reports and buying guides our staff can write in a given week. As such, we’re looking to add some reliable contributing writers to our team who know their way around the tech space and can turn around some fast, clean copy to boot. We are looking for writers across a variety of disciplines: short-form news writing, product reviews and buying guides (what some will call “best lists,” but frankly, we prefer the term guides).

You don’t have to fit all three of those boxes to apply. If you’re looking to contribute to our news desk specifically, the hours we most need help are the very long stretch from 7AM ET to 7PM ET. As such, it would probably be helpful if you were based in North America, or even the UK or Europe. For reviews, features and buying guides, it really doesn’t matter where you’re based so long as you do great work.

What we’re looking for:

You must already be a published journalist. It’s true that some of us got our start in tech blogging after switching careers, but this time at least, we feel someone who has already worked in a newsroom of some kind is going to have the best chance of success.

We strongly prefer writers who already have experience writing about consumer tech, gaming, space, science or some combination thereof.

Being fast is nice, but producing well-written, well-researched copy is paramount.

You’re generally a good colleague who’s receptive to feedback and understands that sometimes things get chaotic when news is breaking and we have to work quickly and calmly.

And a little about us:

This is not a staff position; it’s freelance work.

We pay $32 an hour for news writing. Flat rates for longer pieces vary, starting at $750 for lightly reported features.

We have several senior editors specializing in news, reviews and buying guides. Depending on your assignment, you may not work with the same editor each time.

We are a remote newsroom. For all intent and purposes, Slack is our office.

We are a friendly group, if we do say so ourselves! Many of our teammates have been here for five, 10, almost 15 years, in no small part due to the fact that this is simply a lovely place to work.