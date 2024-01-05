Engadget Podcast: Gearing up for CES 2024

It’s the week before CES officially kicks off in Las Vegas, but our fingers are already tired from typing up a ton of early news. In this episode, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss the big topics they expect to see at CES 2024 (AI PCs will be huge, we swear!), as well as some of the stories that have already landed, like Dell’s revamped XPS line. Also, we explore some of 2023’s biggest winners and losers (just take a guess where Twitter ends up), and we chat about Apple Fitness+ highlighting Super Bowl halftime performers. And for a bit of fun conjecture, we explore the possibility of Apple purchasing Peloton to bolster its health ambitions.

AI PCs, fun robots and weird healthtech: What we’re looking forward to at CES 2024 – 1:07

Samsung announces Odyssey 240hz OLED gaming monitors ahead of CES – 22:18

Dell unveils new line of XPS laptops – 23:23

GE’s indoor smoker brings (smokeless) BBQ inside – 27:08

Engadget’s Best and Worst of 2023 lists – 33:42

Samsung’s first Unpacked of 2024 scheduled for January 17 – 50:29

13-year-old becomes the first (recorded) person to reach the NES Tetris kill screen – 52:37

Pop culture picks – 57:26

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

