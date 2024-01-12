Engadget Podcast: AI steals the show at CES 2024

Just as we expected, AI was the running theme throughout CES 2024. In this episode, Devindra and Producer Ben Ellman chat with co-host Cherlynn Low, who’s on the ground in Las Vegas with the Engadget team. We dive into AI coming to almost every product category, new standalone AI hardware, and a surprising amount of “shush” tech. In geekier news, we dive into Micron’s new RAM format for laptops, which has the potential to reshape the notebook industry, and discuss why we all may want a rolling house robot like Samsung’s Ballie. And on a sad note, we chat about the wave of tech layoffs from Google, Amazon and others.

Topics

Transparent OLED TVs, assistive gloves, and a Sony car: What’s hot at CES with Cherlynn Low – 1:09

AMD and Intel announce new chips – 28:22

Micron’s replacement for SODIMM laptop RAM is a bigger deal than you think – 38:01

Humane and Rabbit show off standalone AI devices – 45:49

New gaming laptops from ASUS, Alienware, and Razer – 53:36

Samsung’s Ballie robot could be a great multimedia companion for kids – 1:00:54

Layoffs at Amazon: Twitch to lay off 35% of its workforce – 1:16:50

Google lays off “several hundred” workers in an effort to reorganize hardware divisions – 1:18:14

Pop culture picks – 1:22:09

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

