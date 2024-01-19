Engadget Podcast: Samsung's Galaxy S24 and another look at the Apple Vision Pro

The tech world isn’t taking any breaks after CES! This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Senior Writer Sam Rutherford to discuss Samsung’s latest Galaxy Unpacked event, where it debuted the Galaxy S24 smartphone line. They don’t look very different from last year, but they’re packing a load of AI smarts. Also, Cherlynn finally got to try out the Apple Vision Pro and tells us all about her spatial computing journey. While it was a mostly eye-opening experience, the headset also hurt Cherlynn’s head and forced her to confront one of nature’s most terrifying creatures: A butterfly.

Samsung’s Galaxy AI event: S24 line, 7 years of support for new phones, and a Galaxy Ring teaser – 1:05

Cherlynn’s Apple Vision Pro hands-on experience – 34:42

Apple is selling Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 again with blood oxygen feature disabled – 1:03:05

Apple finally allows links to third party websites for purchases – 1:04:57

Google throws support behind right to repair bill – 1:06:19

OpenAI laid out its misinformation strategy for a busy 2024 election year – 1:07:58

Cold temperatures in Chicago led to a lot of dead Teslas – 1:09:44

Pop culture picks – 1:16:50

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Sam Rutherford

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

