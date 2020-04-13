Engage2Excel Named a Leader in Rewards and Recognition Solutions by Research Firm Everest Group

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage2Excel, Inc. a leading provider of recruitment, employee engagement and recognition solutions in the human capital marketplace, is positioned as a Leader in Rewards and Recognition (R&R) in Everest Group's 2020 PEAK Matrix™.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix report, Rewards and Recognition (R&R) Solutions PEAK Matrix™ Assessment with Service Provider Landscape 2020, examines the R&R provider landscape and the impact providers create in the market. This is the second Rewards and Recognition (R&R) PEAK Matrix Assessment and appearance of Engage2Excel as a Leader.

Engage2Excel emerged as a Leader because of its strengths, including scope of services offered and delivering exceptional value to its clients. "Engage2Excel has made promising advances in the Rewards and Recognition (R&R) space with its sophisticated technology solution, backed by three levers: the GrantMe™ recognition chatbot, an advanced analytics tool that measures ROI and recognition effectiveness, and its mobile application," according to Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director, Everest Group. "The company's consulting and program strategy development service offerings, coupled with its robust training support, further strengthen Engage2Excel's position as a Leader in the market."

In 2019, Engage2Excel bolstered its technology capabilities with the acquisition of Rideau, Inc. a global leader in employee recognition solutions based out of Montreal, Canada with a rich heritage in recognition expertise and industry-leading technology. The marriage of Engage2Excel and Rideau led to the creation of its Career Experience Suite (CXS), announced at the HR Technology Conference & Expo last October.

"The team at Engage2Excel is honored to be included in the Everest report," says Phil Stewart, chief executive officer for the Engage2Excel group of companies. "Our recently launched Career Experience Suite offers solutions that span the entire talent life cycle – providing clients with tools that aid them in hiring, recognizing, engaging and developing employees. That is a significant differentiator for us because we are the only strategic partner that can help organizations find and keep their talent."

Everest Group has prepared an excerpt report based on its findings, which can be found here: PEAK Matrix Results R&R

About Engage2Excel

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging experiences throughout the talent lifecycle. Our Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions that are tailored to each organization's unique business objectives and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With more than 3,000 client partners, including many Fortune 100 companies, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions to help today's leading brands improve their competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results. Learn more at www.engage2excel.com.

