ENGAGE2EXCEL PARTNERS WITH TALENT BOARD as VENDOR of CHOICE for 2020 GLOBAL CANDIDATE EXPERIENCE (CandE) AWARDS

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of recruitment, recognition and engagement solutions, announces their partnership with Talent Board as their vendor of choice for the 2020 CandE awards. These awards celebrate and recognize 61 organizations from around the world for their candidate experience excellence.

"As a long-time advocate for creating better candidate experiences, we are proud to be a sponsor of this event, which celebrates those organizations that are driving change and raising the bar to deliver an excellent overall candidate experience. The entire E2E team is thrilled to partner with Talent Board to produce and distribute the awards to this year's winners," said Darren Findley, President of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. "Our manufacturing and design talent is a core part of our business, and this is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our capabilities while recognizing today's leading organizations."

In its 10th year, Talent Board has a longstanding focus on the candidate experience and the value it brings to an organization. In addition to showcasing Engage2Excel's award design and manufacturing capabilities, Mr. Findley will be speaking at the CandE Awards Virtual Awards Conference, Nov. 18 & 19, where the 61 winners will be celebrated.

"We are so excited to celebrate the 61 global companies that won our Candidate Experience Awards this year, as well as all the companies working hard to improve recruiting and their candidate experience. This has been a challenging year for many organizations, including our own, and our program wouldn't be possible without the generous support of our sponsors like Engage2Excel," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Engage2Excel is also our CandE Awards vendor of choice this year. Their design and production team created a fresh look for our CandE Awards and the CandE Winners will display it proudly."

About Engage2Excel, Inc.

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging experiences throughout the talent lifecycle. Our Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions that are tailored to each organization's unique business objectives and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With more than 3,000 client partners, including many Fortune 100 companies, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions to help today's leading brands improve their competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results. Learn more at www.engage2excel.com

About Talent Board

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards, founded in 2011, is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

