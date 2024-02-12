I was engaged at 18. More than 25 years later, I'm still saying 'yes.'

Note from Columbus Dispatch Opinion Editor Amelia Robinson: This column was written as part of a series on Black love ahead of "A Night Focusing on Black Love and Relationships" 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the King Art Complex, 867 Mount Vernon Ave., Columbus. Visit blackgirldadweek.com/sunday-relationships-day/ for more information.

While I have made many critical life-changing decisions, other than choosing Jesus there is only one I count as the best of my life — marrying my husband. This year marks the 25th anniversary of that faithful decision.

Why did I say yes?

Some people have referred to us a power couple. We do not. While it’s a blessing to be perceived as having a great marriage and career, we know where we’ve come from, the intentional work we’ve put into our relationship, and that we get to make a series of decisions to continue to say yes or no across the life of our marriage.

Most people who see us now, do not know that my husband and I married in our early twenties. At the ripe age of 17, I met my Todd Walker, who at that time was an undergraduate student at The Ohio State University. I was a high school senior who was attending a campus ministry event to meet people who I would build community with once I joined them that fall.

Kenyona and Todd Walker

I recall meeting Todd and instantly knowing he was different. He was handsome, but he was also kind, inquisitive, and respectful. Little did I know he was also clear about what he wanted. That is something I have come to love during the almost three decades I’ve known him. While I was the one to ask him out on our first date in November of my freshman year at OSU, he was very direct when he told me on our second date that he was not looking to spend a lot of time dating but rather he was looking for a wife. At 18, his pronouncement was a bit shocking, but I couldn’t hide the fact that I liked him.

By our third date we were officially dating. After three months we were engaged. And after an engagement of almost two years, we were married. I said yes on the day he proposed, I said yes on the day we married, and I continue to decide to say yes, every day, month, and year. It was clear to us then and it is clear now that we are a team-unbreakable and unwavering.

'Strong and grateful': An organ donor gave me more time with my wife. Those memories will last a lifetime.

Why do I keep saying yes?

So, why do I continue going along with the best decision of my life? Because I don’t only love my husband. I adore him. I respect him. He is my best friend. If I talk about him long enough, I get emotional because he is just that special to me.

I’d like to say that I continue to say yes, because he’s still handsome, works out and ensures he has optimal health. But that is not why. You see Todd is and always has been a man of integrity, high morals and character. He loves God with all his heart and lives out his service to others daily. He is forgiving and kind. He is a powerful, silent and humble leader. In fact, I was excited when I started meeting people who knew him before they knew me. They always started off by saying, “Todd Walker is your husband — oh he’s a good man.” And I follow up with, “I got a good one don’t I.”

A Valentine's Day in love: 'I knew we were meant for each other.' How we've taken on the world together for 25 years.

My experience of understanding Black fathers was watching him. My experience of what love should be has been by watching him. While I do not believe spouses “make each other better,” I do believe that we can have the most intimate view of each other. Todd saw things in me that I had not quite seen. And he helped to nurture those things. He has served as a model of possibility for me, our children, our family and many of his colleagues. And he is my greatest advocate and cheerleader.

Kenyona and Todd Walker

I know that I am blessed beyond measure and this is not a one-sided conclusion. I believe he would say many of the same things about me. This is why saying yes to him was the best decision of my life!

Dr. Kenyona Walker is director of equity for the Columbus City Schools.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Celebrating Black love on Valentine's Day: 'Best decision of my life'