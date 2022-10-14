Engaged couple arrested in attack on man with brass knuckles, switchblade

An engaged couple was arrested in Downtown Seattle Thursday night after they attacked a man with two illegal weapons during a fight, according to Seattle police.

At about 6:15 p.m., officers on Third Avenue and Pine Street were flagged down about a fight.

Officers found a man who had multiple stab wounds and cuts on his head and began giving him first aid.

The 47-year-old was transported to Harborview.

Meanwhile, a couple near Westlake Park flagged down another officer and said they had been pepper-sprayed by the man who was stabbed.

The engaged couple told police they were riding a bus on Third Avenue when the man approached them and touched the woman’s leg.

After a short argument, all three got off the bus at Third Avenue and Pike Street.

After exiting the bus, the man pepper-sprayed the couple, who responded by attacking the man with spiked brass knuckles and a switchblade knife, a post on the Seattle Police Blotter said.

Police said both weapons were recovered from the male fiancé.

The couple was arrested for investigation of felony assault. Seattle police said they will recommend to prosecutors that charges be filed for possession of dangerous weapons.

The 22-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were booked into the King County Jail.

