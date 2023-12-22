Dakota Ray Gurney and Allison Lilly Hawkins are to be married Sept. 28, 2024, in Damascus, Ohio.

Allison Lilly Hawkins will marry Dakota Ray Gurney on Sept. 28, 2024, in Damascus.

Hawkins is the daughter of Jason J. Hawkins and Marjorie L. Hawkins. Gurney is the son of Staci R. Gurney.

Hawkins, a graduate of Alliance High School, is a receptionist at Family Health Physical Medicine. Gurney, a graduate of West Branch High School and Walsh University, is employed as an inventory analyst at East Manufacturing.

The couple resides in Sebring.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Engagement: Dakota Ray Gurney to marry Allison Lilly Hawkins