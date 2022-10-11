Engaging Montgomery's youth a top priority for MPD Chief Darryl Albert

“These are things that we’re doing in MPD that we want to have that interaction and that involvement between the police and the communities, especially our young folks that’s what really matters right now more than anything else,” Chief Darryl Albert said.

Montgomery's police chief joined a panel of five Black leaders Monday night and said that engaging young people is the most important goal that the department is pursuing.

Throughout the summer Chief Darryl Albert said officers were present at movie nights, played basketball and swam with kids as part of an effort to be active in the city.

Ro Tyus Hollyfield, a community advocate; Muaath Al-Khattab, an organizer at Faith in Action for Alabama; Keith Ray, an Alabama State University associate professor and chairman of the criminal justice and social sciences department; and Scott Holmes, a psychologist, all participated in the forum at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church.

Senior Pastor Quentin Byrd moderated the event and relayed questions from the audience to the panel.

Throughout the event, the panelists agreed that communication between law enforcement and civilians is key to rebuilding trust in the police.

"Well, if you heard, you know the questions that came up. I think with the way that the country − the nation’s − been in terms of law enforcement in the community, it’s very important that we have those discussions right here in our city to kind of get that exposed, get those things put out so that we can have that communication and that dialogue to see where we’re come in short as a whole not just particularly police but as a system where there are some gaps where we see need to be taken care of,” Albert said.

Ray said communication begins with transparency.

“I think we have to communicate on all sides,” Ray said. “I’m careful not to say that it’s the law enforcement versus the community because we are all part of one community, but I will say every component of that community has to start communicating in a more effective manner.”

Albert encouraged members of the audience to report problems that they encounter involving the police. He also encouraged the community to work with the police to help them solve crimes. “The police department can’t do it all,” Hollyfield said. “You can’t do it all. It’s going to take everyone.”

Ray noted distrust in the police has been a generational problem. “Distrust in police didn’t just pop up,” Ray said.

That is something that Albert is trying to fix. “You can’t arrest your way out of these things,” Albert said. “You have to have the entire package. You have to have the entire criminal justice system working together.”

Albert, 59, began working as the Montgomery police chief in March. Prior to then, Albert worked for 32 in the New Orleans Police Department. When Albert moved to Montgomery, he started the job by evaluating the department as well as hiring and promoting people to leadership positions.

“We have a lot more work to do,” Albert said.

