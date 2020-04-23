EnGenius Delivers Scalable Wi-Fi Solution for Multi- Unit Environments

To keep up with the demands of in-room Wi-Fi in multi-dwelling unit environments, EnGenius announces a new cloud managed wall-plate access point.

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a multinational networking company, known for delivering future-proof networking solutions for small and medium businesses, expands their cloud solution with a wall-plate access point to meet the demands of in-room Wi-Fi to connect the many wireless client and IoT devices found in student housing, hotels & resorts, senior & assisted living, condos and apartment complexes.

The EnGenius Cloud wall-plate access point, ECW115, extends the line of EnGenius Cloud APs to provide the best in-room wireless experience for the growing demand of new technology in mid to large environments like student housing, hotels & resorts, senior & assisted living, condos and apartment complexes. This device will not only offer in-room Wi-Fi connectivity, but it will also provide the ability to connect and power other devices via Ethernet.

The EnGenius Cloud ECW115 is a dual-band wall-plate wireless access point that can be powered by PoE+ and has two additional gigabit Ethernet ports that will provide wireless and wired connectivity, PoE pass-through and enterprise-class features for IT professionals who are interested in using a simple and scalable solution that simplifies network configuration and monitoring.

The power of EnGenius Cloud equips the user with fast device onboarding, auto firmware updating and provisioning making daunting jobs with many rooms seem simple. The latest access points by EnGenius utilize the capabilities of the subscription-free EnGenius Cloud which includes real-time system metrics, deep-dive analytics, network troubleshooting, and advanced view to display network topology with the devices and relationships.

