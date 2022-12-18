Enghouse Systems Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CA$427.6m (down 8.5% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: CA$94.5m (up 1.8% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 22% (up from 20% in FY 2021). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

  • EPS: CA$1.70 (up from CA$1.67 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Enghouse Systems Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 21%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.2% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 15% growth forecast for the Software industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Software industry.

The company's shares are up 8.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Enghouse Systems that you should be aware of before investing here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 88% and 90% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These growth stocks are trading at bargain prices, and both stocks could soar when economic conditions improve.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Well, the numbers came in this week, and the Fed did what we had all been expecting, while inflation beat the forecasts. That is, inflation slowed its rate of increase, from 7.7% in October to 7.1% in November, and the Federal Reserve responded by raising interest rates 50 basis points. And the next day, markets responded with a nosedive. The across-the-board drop came after investors had a chance to digest the numbers and the Fed’s recent comments. The Fed has signaled that while it will boost

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Dividend Aristocrats

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s favorite dividend aristocrats. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on CNBC and an anchor on Squawk on the Street, is one of the most followed television personalities commenting on […]

  • Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, is now under intense scrutiny after the FTX debacle. Here are 5 things you need to know.

    Crypto exchange Binance is facing questions over its reserves and is under DOJ investigation, putting investors caught out by FTX's implosion on edge.

  • Buy Nvidia and These 2 Other Chip Stocks, Analyst Says. They Are Set to Rise Next Year.

    Bernstein highlights three semiconductor companies that the firm says have the best product outlooks.

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • Is a New Bull Market Imminent? Warren Buffett Doesn't Seem to Think So

    Warren Buffett doesn't seem to think so. As far as I know, Buffett hasn't made any public statements about whether or not he believes that a bull market is ready to roar. What I mean by that is that Buffett would almost certainly be putting a lot more money to work right now if he truly felt that the stock market was about to rebound.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income in 2023

    Three great options are Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Because of that, they can really supercharge your passive income. Community Healthcare Trust currently offers a 6.2% dividend yield.

  • Stock market sell-off: Investors 'are changing their focus,' market strategist explains

    A bad week for the market. Here's the bottom line.

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Long Term

    In this article, we take a look at 10 best cheap stocks to buy now for long term. If you want to see more best cheap stocks to buy now for long term, go directly to 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Long Term. To many investors, a cheap stock isn’t a stock […]

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    This top e-commerce business has been a major winner for investors, skyrocketing more than sixfold over the past five years.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    A peak decline of 38% in the Nasdaq Composite has created a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity for investors.

  • Goldman to lay off 4,000 employees

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to lay off up to 4,000 employees, or about 8% of its workforce, The New York-based investment bank also plans to cut, and in some cases eliminate, the annual bonuses of underperforming employees, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Despite the job cuts, the bank will still have more employees than it did before the pandemic, the newspaper said. Goldman (NYSE: GS) employed more than 49,000 in September, compared with 38,000 at the end of 2019.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • 12 Stocks Insiders are Buying Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 stocks insiders are buying now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Stocks Insiders are Buying Now. Investing in stocks that insiders are buying can sometimes lead to unexpected gains. Insiders, such as company executives, board members, and major […]

  • The Science Of Making Money In Stocks

    The market is more scientific than you might think. Kevin Matras can help you succeed while others fail by focusing on the methods that have proven to be successful and disregarding the rest.

  • 5 Things Millionaires Do With Their Money That Normal People Don’t

    We've all heard stories about the many things wealthy individuals do with their money which those with much more modest incomes do not. Many of these stories tend to revolve around extravagant...

  • Do I Have To Pay a Relative's Taxes After They Die?

    When a loved one passes away, it can be an emotional experience. Unfortunately, handling the deceased's finances can add to this stress. While most people know that you need to file a final tax return for the deceased, most people … Continue reading → The post Income in Respect of a Decedent (IRD) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FTX's alleged run-of-the-mill frauds depended entirely on crypto

    The arrest of FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried on a variety of fraud charges has been greeted in some quarters as a vindication for the cryptocurrency economy. After all, the allegations focused on generic financial crimes, and the government agencies involved didn’t use the occasion to zero in on hot-button debates about how crypto assets should be regulated.