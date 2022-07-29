Enghouse Systems Limited's (TSE:ENGH) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Enghouse Systems' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Enghouse Systems is:

19% = CA$91m ÷ CA$471m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Enghouse Systems' Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Enghouse Systems seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Enghouse Systems was able to see a decent growth of 16% over the last five years.

We then compared Enghouse Systems' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 11% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ENGH? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Enghouse Systems Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 34% (implying that the company retains 66% of its profits), it seems that Enghouse Systems is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Enghouse Systems has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Enghouse Systems' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

