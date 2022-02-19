Enghouse Systems Limited's (TSE:ENGH) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With its stock down 28% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Enghouse Systems' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Enghouse Systems is:

20% = CA$93m ÷ CA$454m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.20 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Enghouse Systems' Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

At first glance, Enghouse Systems seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 11%. This certainly adds some context to Enghouse Systems' decent 17% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Enghouse Systems' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 10% in the same period, which is great to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is ENGH worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ENGH is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Enghouse Systems Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Enghouse Systems has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 34% (or a retention ratio of 66%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Enghouse Systems is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 46% over the next three years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Enghouse Systems' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

