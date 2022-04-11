Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.18

The board of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 31st of May to CA$0.18. This will take the annual payment to 1.7% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Enghouse Systems' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Enghouse Systems' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 6.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 49%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Enghouse Systems Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from CA$0.10 to CA$0.74. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Enghouse Systems has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Enghouse Systems' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Enghouse Systems Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Enghouse Systems is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Enghouse Systems that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Enghouse Systems not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

